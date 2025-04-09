"The inmates are officially running the asylum" - Reggie Miller goes no-holds-barred on Nuggets' shocking decision to axe Michael Malone

NBA legend Reggie Miller shared his reaction to the surprising dismissal of Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Tuesday.

Miller re-shared Bleacher Report's post on his Instagram story with the caption:

"The inmates are officially running the asylum," Miller wrote.

Reggie Miller's Instagram story (Credits: @reggiemillertnt)

With three games remaining in the regular season and a postseason spot clinched, the Nuggets confirmed in a press release on Tuesday that the team has fired Malone and general manager Calvin Booth.

Denver (47-32) is No. 4 in the competitive Western Conference. However, they have lost four straight games and are 3-7 in their previous 10. They are in danger of falling to the play-in spots, with the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies creeping in.

The Nuggets hired Malone in 2015, and he amassed a 471-327 record in 10 seasons. He most notably led the franchise to their lone NBA championship in 2023.

Miller played for 18 NBA seasons and is regarded among the best shooters in history. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. He is currently a commentator and analyst for TNT.

NBA legend Magic Johnson is surprised by the latest news

Along with Reggie Miller, another Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Magic Johnson, shared his reaction following the announcement of Michael Malone's firing.

In a post on X, the LA Lakers legend said this is a season unlike any other. He noted the blockbuster trade between superstars Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. Johnson is also caught off guard by the firing of Malone days after Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was dismissed.

"I’ve been part of the NBA family for over 45 years and I’ve never seen a season like this! First, two superstars get traded in the middle of the regular season, Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis.

"And now two coaches, Denver’s Michael Malone and the Grizzlies’s Taylor Jenkins, get fired before the end of the regular season and their teams have already secured a spot in the playoffs," Johnson tweeted.

According to Josh Kroenke, vice chairman of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, via a statement released by the Denver Nuggets, the decision to fire Malone wasn't reactionary. He said the team wants to give the roster a chance to compete for the 2025 championship.

Lead assistant David Adelman will take over as interim coach. The Nuggets' next game is on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

