"The IQ level of this team is very high" - Erik Spoelstra on the Miami Heat's strong start to the 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat are off to a strong start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has nothing but praise for his players after his team beat the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Spoelstra believes the Heat's IQ level as a team is really high.

In the postgame interview after the Heat's 114-99 win over the Hornets, Spoelstra commended his team's IQ level, which is one of the best things to have in the NBA. The Miami Heat already have wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and the Hornets this season.

“The IQ level of this team is very high. We have experienced, savvy guys, but guys who can read situations in real time. That matters in this league,” Spoelstra said.

The Miami Heat have a decent blend of young and veteran players. They are one of the dark horses in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Heat have added players such as Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker to their already impressive lineup that includes Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. One of the reasons Miami are playing well this season has been their defense. They have the best scoring defense in the NBA this season.

Kyle Lowry off to a slow start for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat acquired Kyle Lowry in the offseason from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa. Lowry is supposed to be the missing piece for the Heat to regain the Eastern Conference championship. They also added PJ Tucker, who improves an already top defensive team.

However, Lowry is off to a slow start with the Miami Heat, averaging just 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in four games. He's just shooting at 27.0% from the field, but Spoelstra is not worried about his point guard. The Heat are 4-0 in all games Lowry has played, losing against the Indiana Pacers without him. He said:

"What you are seeing is remarkable quarterback play. He has been intentional about getting the ball to guys. (Lowry) is playing pass first, pass second and pass third."

"It's a beautiful quality to allow everyone else to be comfortable, and you can see where that has benefitted us as a team. But at some point, we will need his scoring, and he will provide that. It's a long season," Spoelstra added.

As pointed out by Eric Spoelstra, it's a long season for the Miami Heat and Kyle Lowry ahead. There are many games to play, and Lowry should eventually get out of his slump. If he does so, the Heat would be even more difficult to defeat.

