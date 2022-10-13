"The karma of the game catches up to you in so many ways" - Jalen Rose explains why Golden State Warriors won’t win championship in 2022-23 season

The Golden State Warriors are looking to win back-to-back championships this season. However, they started on the wrong foot. Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during practice. The team handled the situation very poorly.

ESPN's Jalen Rose believes Karma will bite the Warriors this season, preventing them from winning the title.

On a recent episode of "NBA Countdown," the crew of Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Mike Greenberg discussed Steve Kerr's recent comments. Kerr called the Warriors' current situation a crisis. Rose thinks that it affects their chances of repeating as champions.

"Before this incident, I thought the Warriors are going to win it all," Rose said. "They ain't winning it all this year. The karma of the game catches up to you in so many ways."

"Basketball is so much a game of camaraderie. These are two of their top five players. How their interactions are going to be all season is gonna affect the dynamics of a team."

Many expected the Golden State Warriors to suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole. However, the Warriors decided not to suspend Green and just fined him for an undisclosed amount. The NBA also didn't get involved despite video evidence of the incident.

The former Defensive Player of the Year will return to practice on Thursday, and play in the team's final preseason game on Friday. He'll be receiving his fourth championship ring along with his teammates on Opening Night against the LA Lakers.

According to Oddsshark, the Warriors are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the second-best odds to win the 2023 NBA championship. They are behind the Boston Celtics and ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.

Possible reason why Golden State Warriors didn't suspend Draymond Green

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Some might be wondering why the Golden State Warriors didn't suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole. The Warriors suspended Green for one game after his verbal altercation with Kevin Durant in 2019. There was even video evidence of Green's punch on Poole.

On a recent episode of ESPN's "NBA Today," Marc J. Spears reported that Poole felt Green's actions weren't worthy of a suspension. The rest of the team was uncomfortable with making a decision, so management stepped in and ultimately decided Green's fate.

"Poole and Draymond spoke in front of the team a couple of days ago," Spears said. "Poole didn't think it was necessary that Draymond get a suspension. It was put in front of the players whether they thought Draymond deserved a suspension. The players weren't comfortable levying that on one of their own teammates."

"They wanted management to make that decision. With that in mind, with what Poole and teammates thought, the ownership and the front office decide that Green would not be suspended. That there would an undisclosed fine."

Poll : 0 votes