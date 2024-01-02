“The kids who need representation”: Kyle Kuzma partner Winnie Harlow’s kindness sparks confidence in young gymnast with Vitiligo

The concept of representation, like in Winnie Harlow's case, holds immense power, acting as a source of inspiration and empowerment for individuals across diverse backgrounds. Particularly crucial for children navigating the journey of self-discovery, representation plays a pivotal role in shaping their identity and understanding of their place in the world.

This article delves into how Winnie Harlow, the partner of Kyle Kuzma, has emerged as a symbol of hope for a young gymnast dealing with vitiligo.

An Unforeseen Connection With Laila

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Winnie Harlow, a Canadian model and activist, has consistently shattered barriers within the fashion industry since her discovery on America's Next Top Model in 2014. A vocal advocate for individuals with vitiligo, a chronic skin condition causing depigmentation, Harlow's impact extends beyond the runway.

She recently uploaded a picture on instagram with Laila captioning:

"This is who I do it for, the kids who need representation❤️Laila ran up to me and jumped in my arms so proud to have Vitiligo!! We talked about life, gymnastics 🤸🏾‍♀️ and how she begged her mom for @cayskin for Christmas 🥹🤗🧡🌞 This angel asked me “how do you deal with when people talk about your skin cause it’s hard sometimes for me”. I told her some times it still hurts even when you get older but what really matters is her opinion of yourself!! She’s already a little legend! May your confidence continue to radiate!"

Her boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma, a professional NBA player for the Washington Wizards, joined her in leveraging their platform to raise awareness about vitiligo, encouraging others to embrace their unique attributes.

During a visit to a gymnastics competition, Winnie Harlow encountered a young girl grappling with confidence issues due to her vitiligo. Struggling with self-consciousness and a sense of not fitting in, the girl found solace when Harlow engaged in a heartfelt conversation.

Drawing from her own experiences with vitiligo, Harlow provided guidance, urging the girl to embrace her distinctiveness and take pride in her identity. This act of kindness became a catalyst for newfound confidence in the young gymnast.

Winnie Harlow's Brand Evolution

Winnie Harlow, a fashion model and advocate from Canada, introduced her skincare label, Cay Skin, in March 2022. This brand presents a selection of sun care items that are vegan, reef-friendly, and have been dermatologist-tested. The formulations incorporate a combination of mild, island-sourced components such as Sea Moss and high-performance skincare actives.

The inspiration behind creating this brand stems from Harlow's personal encounter with a severe sunburn during a photoshoot, where she sought to avoid the undesirable white residue left by existing SPF products on her skin.

As recounted in an interview with PEOPLE, Harlow suffered sunburn during a two-day photoshoot in the Bahamas, compelling her to refrain from reapplying sunscreen due to the purple or blue cast it left on her skin. By the end of the second day, she was severely sunburned and had to take injections for inflammation and pain.

Following this incident, Harlow was motivated to establish a skincare brand that would offer protective benefits to the skin while also delivering an attractive and comfortable appearance.

Over a span of two years, Winnie Harlow dedicated her efforts to product testing, securing investments, and establishing the brand. The moniker of the brand, CAY Skin, draws inspiration from the Caribbean beaches and Harlow's heritage.

The product range includes Isle Body Oil, Universal Mineral Face Lotion, Isle Lip Balm, and Isle Face Glow Lotion, all of which have undergone dermatologist testing and are 100% vegan and reef-safe. Presently, these products are accessible on cayskin.com, and starting March 22, they will be available on sephora.com, with in-store availability commencing on April 1.