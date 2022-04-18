"The kids was the worst today" - Anthony Edwards gives a hilarious explanation for what fuels him vs Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves were set to be crawling out of the grave, in what was seen by many as an unobtainable quest against the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant.

However, to many's surprise, the Timberwolves pulled off an upset at the FedExForum, with Anthony Edwards taking the reigns and dropping a coveted 36 points to go along with six assists in what was a young sniper's playoff debut.

Speaking to the media post-game, Edwards was asked what fires his gears up against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The shooting guard responded:

"I think Memphis fans ignite my game when we play here."

Bleacher Report



Anthony Edwards says the kids were trash-talking him the most in Game 1 against the Grizzlies "The kids was the worst today"

Edwards went on to add:

"The kids was the worst today."

The Minnesota Timberwolves may arguably be the most dangerous seventh seed in NBA history. However, if things go as planned, this team may very well just surpass all expectations and make a late run in the NBA playoffs.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves have one of the best young cores in the NBA today. The trio of Karl Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell make for great entertainment, but most importantly, they are wired to play winning basketball.

The Timberwolves have achieved playoff status for the first time since the 2017-2018 NBA season. It's no coincidence that this meteoric rise was initiated following the Timberwolves' acquisition of the shooting guard in the 2020 NBA draft.

Ballislife.com Anthony Edwards on his impressive Playoff debut: "Putting on another show. That's it. Putting on another show & impact winning."



36 PTS | 6 AST | 2 BLK

36 PTS | 6 AST | 2 BLK

Pair him up with Karl Anthony Towns, and following the addition of D'Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves brewed the perfect recipe for success. This trifecta, as shown throughout the 2021/2022 season, is more than capable of winning basketball games, while simultaneously looking magnificent while doing so.

NBA Playoffs 2022

Ja Morant v/s Anthony Edwards: A preview of the future of the NBA

The "Big Three" have carried the team to their first playoffs since the 2017-2018 NBA season. With D'Angelo Russell running the point on offense, it opens up a lot of room for Edwards and Karl Anthony Towns to operate efficiently.

Towns' ability to generate shots for himself and his teammates is a much-needed positive, thanks to the spacing he offers on the offensive end. This plays a pivotal role in the playoffs.

Edwards, on the other hand, has the potential to become the face of the league. Ant-Man's ability to score from anywhere on the court, be it threes, mid-range, driving into the paint, enables him to be a sustained threat on the offensive end.

In addition, the young star isn't phased by the opposition in the slightest, on the defensive end as well. It shows from the stellar, lockdown defense he applies on his foes.

NBA on ESPN Anthony Edwards was called for a foul on this play

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a team to watch because they have the required tools to succeed in the playoffs this year. If the trio of Russell, Towns and Edwards can maximize their output and remain productive, the Western Conference teams are in for a surprise.

