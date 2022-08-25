"The kind of drama that is following this team heading into the season" - Former Chicago Bulls player asserts Brooklyn Nets go into the 2022-23 season with massive pressure on them

The Brooklyn Nets may find themselves in a position to compete for the title again, but the expectations of the team will be immense. Former Chicago Bulls player Jay Williams commented on the pressure the Nets will feel next season.

The start of the free agency period practically saw the Brooklyn Nets' roster in shambles. With Kevin Durant demanding a trade and Kyrie Irving being linked to the LA Lakers, the Nets were on the verge of losing two superstars in one fell swoop.

To account for these losses, the Nets made some fairly advantageous offseason signings in the form of TJ Warren and Royce O'Neale, among others. However, Brooklyn's fortunes changed as both Irving and Durant announced their commitment to the side.

With a solid roster at their disposal, the Nets are in a great position to compete for the title. More so, the expectations placed upon Brooklyn to succeed may be a lot greater as well.

Jay Williams addressed this matter on "Get Up" when he said:

"I've never seen pressure like this before in any sport. I think for Steve Nash and the Nets - Kyrie Irving's on a one-year deal essentially. You keep hearing stuff about him wanting to be in LA. Kevin Durant has given an ultimatum to Joe Tsai. You know, how long will he remain there?"

Williams also emphasized the pressure upon head coach Steve Nash this season. Nash was on the receiving end of some harsh criticism last season and was also in an awkward situation with Durant after the ultimatum.

With several coaches to replace Nash upon failure, the Nets head coach will be under a lot of duress to produce results immediately. Jay Williams summed up his opinion on the matter by saying:

"I've never seen a situation in any sport like the kind of drama that is following this team heading into the season."

Can the Brooklyn Nets bounce back from last season's failures?

The Brooklyn Nets bench looks on at the game

The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has been shrouded in drama over the course of the last few seasons. This has been a hindrance for the most part as they haven't been able to achieve what they set out to do.

Last season, in this regard, was a particularly low point for the franchise. A first-round sweep to the Boston Celtics did a lot of damage to their reputation. However, their roster situation played a major role in dictating their shortcomings.

Hypothetically, given the current state of their roster, the Brooklyn Nets are in a solid place to compete for the title. With their "Big Three" in place alongside several prominent role players, the Nets are a team ready to compete for the title.

"This roster is probably the best that Kevin Durant has had since his stay in Brooklyn."

However, given the nature of hysterics in the offseason, the Nets may have some internal problems that need to be addressed early on.

