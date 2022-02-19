“The King did not like not being the King of his own palace” - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James’ tweet on LA Rams GM Les Snead was ‘cryptic and passive aggressive’

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the basketball world throughout the 2021-22 NBA regular season. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it's been for the wrong reasons.

After coming into the season with championship aspirations, the Lakers find themselves in the lower half of the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles is currently in ninth place in the West with an overall record of 27-31.

Many had expected the Lakers' front office to make some moves before the NBA trade deadline in order to shake things up. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, and the roster looks like it's going to be the same moving forward.

Speaking today on "Undisputed," sports analyst Skip Bayless said a previous tweet from LeBron James was a clear message. Bayless thinks the superstar forward wasn't happy with how the Lakers didn't make any moves.

“I believe...The King did not like not being the King of his own palace”

"This is glaringly, obviously a shot at Rob Pelinka. This is classic, vintage LeBron on social going cryptic and passive aggressive." — LeBron praises Rams' strategy of giving up draft picks for veteran guys:"This is glaringly, obviously a shot at Rob Pelinka. This is classic, vintage LeBron on social going cryptic and passive aggressive." — @RealSkipBayless LeBron praises Rams' strategy of giving up draft picks for veteran guys:"This is glaringly, obviously a shot at Rob Pelinka. This is classic, vintage LeBron on social going cryptic and passive aggressive." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/5fNNTcAqVr

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers trying to get back on track

The tweet from Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has had the basketball world buzzing as of late.

During the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl parade, general manager Les Snead was seen wearing a custom t-shirt that mocked his ability to trade future draft picks to improve the roster.

James took to Twitter to comment on the photo and even went on to say "my type of guy!"

There's obviously going to be speculation about the comment's subliminal messages. This is compounded by the fact that the Lakers didn't make any moves before the trade deadline.

Bayless went on to talk about the fact that this was the first time that James "didn't get his way." There were rumored reports that Pelinka told James that the team was staying put.

With the Lakers' continued struggles throughout the year, it was a bit of a surprise to see that the organization didn't try to improve the roster.

To make things worse, superstar forward Anthony Davis suffered an injury and is now reportedly going to be re-evaluated in four weeks.

With veteran guard Russell Westbrook having a rapid decline in play, it looks as if things could get worse for the Lakers in a hurry. Unless, of course, they drastically improve their performance.

