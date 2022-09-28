“The king needs somebody to play off him, not against him” – NBA analyst asserts Russell Westbrook adds no value to Lakers, says he’s the ‘polar opposite’ of Lebron James and this alters the psyche of team

Basketball fans around the world continue to watch closely when it comes to Russell Westbrook and his future with Los Angeles Lakers. After being aquired by the Lakers last offseason, the hope was that Westbrook would be the missing ingredient, alongside superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

That hope quickly turned into a nightmare, as Westbrook saw his game take a rapid decline. The veteran guard went on to post averages of 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting just 29.8% from three-point range. Although LeBron James continued to impress with his play on the court, the Lakers saw themselves finish eleventh in the Western Conference standings.

Time is running out for this veteran squad to make a run at a championship. Many still speculate if Westbrook can fit with this Lakers team. Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless went on to talk about the fact that it's up to new head coach Darvin Ham to figure things out.

Bayless went on to say that LeBron James needs someone to play "off him, not against him" when it comes to Russell Westbrook.

"It's up to the new sheriff in town, Darvin Ham, to tell him, 'No, you're not going to finish the game.’ LeBron needs someone to play off him, not against him. Russ is a turnover waiting to happen."

Can Russell Westbrook bounce back with LA Lakers in 2022-23?

Time will tell if veteran guard Russell Westbrook can finally find his groove with the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a disappointing 2021-22 season from not only Westbrook but the Lakers as a collective. Westbrook found himself in the middle of trade speculation throughout the entire offseason.

That speculation simmered down when it was announced that the 33-year-old guard had picked up his player option for the 2022-23 season. Westbrook's contract has proved to be problematic for the Lakers in any trade discussions. On top of that, the team has already traded away a number of future draft compensation, making things even trickier for opposing teams.

If Westbrook can return to the player of old, the Lakers will have an intriguing roster of talent to make a push in the Western Conference. The team will also need superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James to stay healthy, something that has proved to be difficult in recent years.

