"The King is not quite dead yet" - Nick Wright praises LeBron James on emphatic return, as the LA Lakers talisman puts up spectacular statline after an injury and suspension

TV personality Nick Wright on his First Things First show on Fox Sports shared his opinion of LeBron James' performance for the LA Lakers against the Indiana Pacers.

He stated that James is not as washed off as people claim he is. Relishing the extraordinary 39 points performance put up by LeBron James in a Lakers win over the Pacers.

"The King is not quite dead yet as many maybe wish he were.. 39 points in year 19."

"The King is not quite dead yet — as many maybe wished he were. ... Right now, the throne is under attack on all fronts. And LeBron responded with his best game of the season, one of the best games in Year 19 anyone has ever had and he added a little zest to it." — @getnickwright

Wright went on about how LBJ had a lot to prove coming back into the fold. He has mostly been attacked by media personalities and players likewise for the Lakers' poor start to the season. His unsportsmanly attack on Stewart, which saw him being tagged as dirty, has also put him in the spotlight negatively.

"He has been attacked on all fronts and he responded with his best game of the season and one of the best games any player at year 19 has had."

LeBron James makes a statement in his first game back from suspension

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates in the 124-116 OT win against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 24, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The LA Lakers went on the road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Pacers in their 20th game of the season. LeBron James and the Lakers claimed victory, finishing the game with an eight-point differential in overtime (124-116).

LeBron James returned from an injury spell and thereafter picked up a suspension due to the Isaiah Stewart controversy that led to him getting a game ban.

Having completed his ban, missing out on the Lakers' loss to the New York Knicks. The 4-time NBA champion returned to the court in the game against the Pacers. Announcing himself as still the King of the throne and shutting up critics in a single game. LeBron James posted 39 points, alongside five rebounds and six assists. Leading the Lakers in points, field goals, three-points, assists and blocks.

The Lakers were behind in the first quarter by five points and a point in the second, giving the Pacers a six-point lead by the end of the first half. LeBron James and the lads managed to reduce the difference by four points in the third quarter and another two points in the fourth, forcing overtime.

The overtime ended with the Lakers posting 12 points over the Pacers' four points. LeBron James was responsible for eight points, while Russell Westbrook and Wayne Ellington both had two points each to help the Lakers secure the win.

This win positions the Lakers in 9th place in the NBA Western Conference, with a 10-10 record. And it sure looks like LeBron James is back to his beastly self, shutting up critics and maintaining his kingship for as long as he remains active in the league.

