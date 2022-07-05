Create
“The King stays the King” - NBA analyst says the LA Lakers will win the title if they swap Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving despite questions over availability and their perimeter defence

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Christopher Eluemuno
Christopher Eluemuno
ANALYST
Modified Jul 05, 2022 10:12 AM IST

The LA Lakers camp seem keen on the possibility of signing Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. The trade that might likely see the Lakers give up Russell Westbrook to the Nets has made some fans happy.

While it is reported that both parties are negotiating a trade, there does not seem to be any enthusiasm about the trade from NBA analysts. A large number have frowned against the deal as they do not see the upside to the trade. A trade that involves Irving has been pegged as a potential "ticking bomb."

"Even if the Lakers swapped Russ for Kyrie they are probably short a perimeter defender, they've got availability questions with AD, LeBron & Kyrie, & a first-time head coach. But yeah, they'd be the favorite & they'd win the title. The King stays the king!" — @getnickwright https://t.co/SLyURlrprO

On the First Things First podcast, Nick Wright was unwavered about the swap deal. He believes that the issues of the franchise will not be resolved by signing Irving. Wright raised concerns about availability issuess between him and Anthony Davis.

"Even if the Lakers swapped Russ for Kyrie they'll be short probably a perimeter defender. There's availability questions with AD, there's some availability questions with LeBron and there's massive availability questions with Kyrie Irving, and it's a first-time head coach.
"But Kumbaya they be the favorites and they win the title. The King stays the king!"

Nick Wright believes Kyrie Irving is more toxic than Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving warm up during the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Despite Russell Westbrook's poor run in the 2021-22 NBA season, he has continued to develop and be on the court anytime the team needs him. Irving, on the other hand, has taken a likekend to creating drama, with his basketball career taking a backseat.

Whether it's in a deal for Russell Westbrook, or he sits out until it happens, Kyrie Irving is going to be a Laker sooner rather than later. And the Lakers are really the only team with nothing to lose in taking a chance on the NBA's biggest wildcard.

Nick Wright has revealed that Irving is a more toxic asset than Westbrook. He stated that while the 2017 MVP shows up for outings and plays. With Uncle Drew, Wright believes he will continuously ruin the franchises everywhere he goes, setting the organization on fire.

"Amazingly, Kyrie Irving is more toxic of an asset than Russell Westbrook, because Russell Westbrook at least we know he'll be a good teammates, he'll play, he won't light your organization on fire.
"He might injure some people on some rechochet off the backboard, but asides from that he's good to go."

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

