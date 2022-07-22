"The Knicks for Donovan Mitchell is very much in play" - NBA analyst breaks down how the rumored trade is only a matter of picks and haggling for details

The talks surrounding the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks regarding Donovan Mitchell appear to be in their final phase. As the Knicks prepare a package to acquire the Jazz superstar, NBC Sports writer Kurt Helin shed some light on the proceedings.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the trade negotiations for Mitchell. While it has been made evident that the Jazz are looking for a sizeable number of picks to move their superstars, the finer aspects are still a mystery.

In this context, New York is considered a frontrunner primarily due to the number of picks they have available to them in the coming years. However, Kurt Helin had some interesting points to raise on this matter.

Speaking with Hans and Scotty G of "The Zone", Helin cleared up speculation when he said:

"The Knicks for Donovan Mitchell is very much in play and likely. I think what you've reached now is the stall out over exactly how many picks."

Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin have been staples in this trade scenario. RJ Barrett has been kept out of all negotiations owing to his contract extension.

Helin then referred to the reaction the league had to Rudy Gobert's trade to Minnesota and how it influenced New York.

"I think, in the wake of the reaction around the league to a lot of teams who saw the Rudy Gobert trade and said, 'Yeah, I'm not getting burned like that'... I think there's a pushback from the Knicks of like, 'We have to come up with a deal that doesn't get us slammed.'

"I think that's where it's at. It's just more haggling over details. I ultimately think it goes, 'They have picks; you guys want picks.'"

Kurt Helin additionally suggested that the Miami Heat were out of the running. Even though they've put up a package that includes Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, Helin said that the two don't match Utah's timeline.

This, in turn, goes on to support the idea that the New York Knicks have a better chance of landing Mitchell.

Is Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks a done deal?

Donovan Mitchell dribbles against RJ Barrett

While the finer details remain unclear, it is more or less likely that Donovan Mitchell will suit up for the New York Knicks next season. Several sources continue to mention that the negotiations are primarily over the number of picks New York will send.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA



“I've been receiving texts as we speak that the Donovan Mitchell trade is done - it's agreed upon. They're working out the final details to be announced here shortly.... It's a haul" - Utah Radio show Jake & Ben Podcast ft @PKKinahan (via @ZoneSportsNet “I've been receiving texts as we speak that the Donovan Mitchell trade is done - it's agreed upon. They're working out the final details to be announced here shortly.... It's a haul" - Utah Radio show Jake & Ben Podcast ft @PKKinahan (via @ZoneSportsNet) 👀 https://t.co/PgHRdWe9VM

New York has a number of first-round picks available to them in the coming years. Within this context, four of those picks happen to be unprotected, which is what Utah is after, as suggested by several reports.

Jazz Notes @UtahJazzNotes Sources: The latest New York Knicks offer for Donovan Mitchell included 6 future first round draft picks. The 4 picks the Knicks are owed by other teams were included. Utah is firm in wanting 4 unprotected New York picks. Sources: The latest New York Knicks offer for Donovan Mitchell included 6 future first round draft picks. The 4 picks the Knicks are owed by other teams were included. Utah is firm in wanting 4 unprotected New York picks.

After a rather horrendous outing on Draft Night, the New York Knicks have finally put themselves in a position to come away with a win. While this does involve gambling their future, adding a legitimate young superstar to their roster could be worthwhile.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far