"The Knicks got a chance": Stephen A. Smith's enthusiasm peaks over Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract extension remarks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will become eligible to sign a contract extension this coming September. However, the Greek Freak has made comments clearly stating that he is not yet ready to sign an extension.

During an interview with The New York Times, Antetokounmpo stated that the Bucks needed to be as committed to winning a championship as he is before signing an extension.

"I would not be the best version of myself if I don't know that everybody's on the same page, everybody's going for a championship, everybody's going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don't feel that, I'm not signing," he said.

Clearly, Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to win more championships, and he is willing to move on from the team that drafted him if he no longer feels like his goals align with them.

The statements made by the Greek player have piqued the interest of many in the league, including one of the biggest and most famous New York Knicks supporters, Stephen A. Smith.

During an episode of First Take, Smith said in reference to Antetokounmpo's comments:

"I love it, umm, because I think there's a possibility that he could end up in a bigger market..."

He later added:

"I'm starving for New York to get him... when he said what he said, all I thought about was: 'the Knicks got a chance, the Knicks got a chance."

Stephen A. Smith is right to be excited at the prospect of Giannis Antetokounmpo signing with the New York Knicks. But they will need to watch out as other teams will certainly try to secure the services of the two-time MVP should he become a free agent.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the Milwaukee Bucks' centerpiece since being drafted

Antetokounmpo has carried the Milwaukee Bucks

Losing a talent like Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a major setback for the Milwaukee Bucks. He has carried the team on his shoulders and even led them to their first championship since 1971.

Antetokounmpo is one of the few true superstars in the NBA and is certainly capable of leading the Bucks to another championship, provided the team assembles the right squad around him.

He has been named NBA MVP twice and Finals MVP once. He also bagged the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020 and his game seems to only be getting better.

Prior to his rise into superstardom, the Bucks seemed to be constantly on the rebuild, so losing their star player would certainly hurt the franchise.

