“The knowledge of hey we just won a championship, we know how to do this” - Warriors coach believes the team can win the finals again, says refining young players and maintaining health of veterans is in focus

Many believe the Golden State Warriors can defend their title next season. Head coach Steve Kerr shares the same view, saying the knowledge of what is achievable will be a big boost.

The Dubs put together an incredible display last season, coming from behind twice in the NBA Finals to win the series. They won three consecutive games against the dogged Boston Celtics team to end the series in six games.

As things stand, the Warriors are the favorites to win the 2023 title. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are the core part of the team.

Kerr shares that view and believes the experience and knowledge of how to win will help their cause. On "The Ringer NBA Show," Kerr said:

"I think it would be an extension from last season but with the knowledge of how good we can be. Last year we had this plan to develop our young guys Wiseman, Kuminga, Moody and Poole.

We thought we can get back into contention for a title but we didn't really know. We knew Klay was going to come back so we felt like we could do both and as it turned out obviously we ended up winning the title."

Kerr continued:

"So, this year is really an extension of that. We still need to develop those young guys because our older guys, they're on the back nine now of their careers. And the knowledge of, 'Hey we just won a championship, we know how to do this.'

"I think it gives us a little more confidence in the plan going forward that as long as we're healthy and functioning well going into the postseason, we can do this again."

Another championship would be an incredible feat for the Warriors, who missed the last two playoffs before last season.

The Golden State Warriors have won four of their last six NBA Finals

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Golden State has been the most successful team in recent seasons, reaching six of the last eight Finals. In those six appearances, they have won four. They lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors on two occasions.

It's not a good idea to bet against Golden State reaching the Finals again. They have shown the grit to always get the job done when required.

NBA @NBA

MINI-MOVIE | NBA FINALS GAME 6



Led by



Watch Here: "WARRIORS ARE GOLDEN AGAIN" #ChasingHistory MINI-MOVIE | NBA FINALS GAME 6Led by #NBAFinals MVP and #NBA75 team member Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors clinched the 2022 NBA Championship with a 103-90 Game 6 road victory in Boston.Watch Here: youtube.com/watch?v=aezz1q… "WARRIORS ARE GOLDEN AGAIN"#ChasingHistory MINI-MOVIE | NBA FINALS GAME 6Led by #NBAFinals MVP and #NBA75 team member Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors clinched the 2022 NBA Championship with a 103-90 Game 6 road victory in Boston.Watch Here: youtube.com/watch?v=aezz1q… https://t.co/9n13O2RKX8

Their 2016 loss is perhaps the most soul-crushing, as LeBron James led the Cavs to an incredible campaign. With that series victory, the 2016 Cavs became the first in league history to make a comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals.

Injuries were the Golden State Warriors' nemesis in 2019 as they lost Kevin Durant and Thompson against the Toronto Raptors. However, all credit to the Raptors, with Kawhi Leonard leading the charge that season.

The Warriors will fancy their chances coming into this season, especially if they remain healthy. They will also be looking forward to the return of James Wiseman, their young big man who missed last season due to a knee injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far