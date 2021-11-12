"The LA bright lights is ready for you; Are you ready for them?" - LeBron James posts emphatic story on Instagram to welcome Odell Beckham Jr. to Los Angeles

LeBron James’ fascination for the NFL and Odell Beckham Jr. continues with another resounding message for the beleaguered NFL wide receiver. OBJ, who was waived by the Cleveland Browns, signed a one-year contract to play for the souped-up Los Angeles Rams.

James, the four-time NBA MVP, rolled the red carpet and challenged Odell Beckham Jr. to see if he has what it takes to play in LA.

James’ clear and concise post went like this:

"The LA Bright Lights is ready for you. Are you ready for them?"

OBJ quickly retorted:

"Bro, I promise you, I was made for the brightest of lights."

Before signing up for the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham Jr. was embroiled in a rather untenable situation with the Cleveland Brown, James’ NFL home team. Since being traded from the New York Giants to the Browns, Beckham’s receiving numbers have gone down.

Part of the reason his numbers came crashing down was because of an injury. However, he apparently also had trouble with on-game chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

At some point, the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. finally realized that they would have to go their separate ways. LeBron James had his close friend’s back with a ringing salvo:

"#Free OBJ"

When Odell Beckham Jr. finally signed for the revamped Los Angeles Rams, LeBron James welcomed the ultra-athletic and mercurial wide receiver to LA. One of the reported reasons for OBJ’s signing with the Rams was the opportunity to contend for a championship.

The Los Angeles Rams recently acquired former Denver Broncos great Von Miller to add to an already star-studded lineup. With the stars aligning in Odell Beckham Jr.'s favor, it makes perfect sense to try to win a championship in the city where LeBron James also plays.

From Cleveland to Los Angeles - LeBron James and Odell Beckham Jr. share a similar path

LeBron James and Odell Beckham Jr. will have more time to cheer for each other in Los Angeles. [Photo: Cleveland.com]

There’s too much symmetry in LeBron James’ career and Odell Beckham Jr.’s path to be ignored. James gave Cleveland one of its most treasured memories and championships before leaving for LA. OBJ could not give The Land what LBJ did, but the NFL star sure gained a friend and loyal fan.

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to bright lights. He played most of his career for the New York Giants, which has one of the most demanding and rowdiest crowds in sports. OBJ claimed his popularity and following during his most productive and memorable years in New York. If he can stay healthy, Matthew Stafford could help remind fans how good the three-time Pro-Bowler is.

