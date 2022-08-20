NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James reassured by the Lakers front office that picks will be traded if the roster can be upgraded

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 2021-22 season. The Lakers have had a laundry list of goals to accomplish this offseason. After finishing 11th in the Western Conference last season, it shouldn't be a surprise that the organization realized that change was needed.

One of the first changes was the hiring of a new head coach, which they accomplished through the signing of Darvin Ham. The former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach hopes to have the team ready to hit the ground running early in the year. After making some tweaks to the roster, the elephant in the room became a future contract dilemma involving LeBron James. The superstar was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

The team recently announced that James has agreed to an extension with the team, giving the Lakers some relief that he will be around for the foreseeable future. After some speculation that the team was hesitant to trade future draft picks, rumors have suggested that James has been told otherwise. As Sam Amico highlighted in a recent report from NBA Insider Marc Stein, it appears as if James has received assurances that the team is willing to trade future picks in order to upgrade the roster now.

"James has received assurances from the front office that the team is willing to trade both of their available future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 if a trade that costs them both picks can realistically position the Lakers to return to contender status."

LeBron James signs extension with the Los Angeles Lakers

There's been plenty of attention on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the offseason. While the Lakers have a roster that possesses some big-name talent, they have also struggled to stay healthy through the course of a season.

Although James will be turning 38 this season, he has still shown the ability to play at a high level. Last season, the superstar forward averaged 30.3 points while shooting 52.4% from the field.

The Lakers have continued to be in the middle of various trade rumors and speculations throughout the offseason. There were reports suggesting that the team was hesitant to move future draft selections in trade negotiations because of the uncertainty over James' contract.

With those doubts coming to rest, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers get more aggressive when it comes to trying to upgrade their roster.

