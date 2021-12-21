"They turn the ball over, they don’t really play defense, and they’re a horrible free-throw shooting team" – Shannon Sharpe on why he is not surprised with LA Lakers' ongoing struggles

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Shannon Sharpe, co-host of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," was candid in describing the LA Lakers’ situation Monday after they were defeated by the Chicago Bulls 115-110 Sunday night. Los Angeles lost for the second time in a row and the 15th time this season, having never been able to get on a roll at any point this season.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



reacts to LeBron and the Lakers loss to the Bulls: "I had no expectations. I'm not disappointed because I already knew going into the game that they were going to shoot a bunch of bricks, turn the ball over, and be horrible from the free throw line." @ShannonSharpe reacts to LeBron and the Lakers loss to the Bulls: "I had no expectations. I'm not disappointed because I already knew going into the game that they were going to shoot a bunch of bricks, turn the ball over, and be horrible from the free throw line."@ShannonSharpe reacts to LeBron and the Lakers loss to the Bulls: https://t.co/JA6dJnsGCr

When asked to rate his disappointment on a scale of 1 to 10 in LeBron James and the Lakers’ performance against the Bulls, Shannon Sharpe replied with a meager "two." He said:

“My number is low only because I have no expectations for this team (LA Lakers), Skip (Bayless). I know they’re not going to be the good team; they turn the ball over too much.”

Turnovers have been a major problem for the LA Lakers. Against the Bulls, they turned the ball over 19 times to Chicago's 10. Sharpe sees a trend in them not being able to win games, saying:

“They turned the ball over 20 times again last night, led to 29 points for the Bulls. They turned the ball over 18 times on Friday night, which Karl-Anthony Towns went to (town with) [rephrases] school on them.”

The injured Anthony Davis, even when healthy, had not been a major factor to lift the Lakers. He is playing way below the franchise's expectations. Davis missed the Bulls game after suffering two injuries in the 110-92 loss at Minnesota and is expected to be out at least four weeks. He averages 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds, but the eight-time All-Star rarely appears dominant.

Sharpe brought up one of the tweets he addressed to AD, saying:

“AD, what KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) is doing to you, that’s what you should be doing to everybody.”

The LA Lakers have not been able to find their rhythm

Sharpe recollected a moment from the Timberwolves game when Karl-Anthony Towns schooled Davis and taunted Davis that he was too small to guard him.

Based on how that game went for the LA Lakers, Sharpe said:

“At least this game they kept fighting, but, Skip, when you turn the ball over like they turn it over ... They turn the ball over, they don’t really play defense and they’re a horrible free-throw shooting team.”

Sharpe feels the Lakers (16-15) are not a good team. Shooting bricks, turning the ball over and being horrible from the free-throw line have been issues for Los Angeles. Sharpe has given up on the Lakers this season, reiterating their problems:

“I’ve seen enough. What 31, 32 games. I’ve seen enough. You’re turnover-prone. You don’t play defense. You shoot terrible from the free-throw line. No, so for me, a two (rating).”

Also Read Article Continues below

Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with a two-game losing streak. They have many players out with injuries or under the COVID-19 protocols and will face the Phoenix Suns (24-5) at home Tuesday night in their game. But Los Angeles will be happy to have Trevor Ariza back on the court, a defensive-minded 36-year-old who is expected to help slow down the opponent’s scoring.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein