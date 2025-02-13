"The ladies are sending a message"- Stephen A. Smith uncovers potential reason behind Sabrina Ionescu skipping All-Star 3-pt contest

After the Sabrina Ionescu-Steph Curry 3-point contest during the NBA's 2024 All-Star Weekend, fans were hopeful that Ionescu and Curry would run things back with Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson as their respective partners.

While Thompson parting ways with the Golden State Warriors this summer and Clark declining an invite to the NBA's All-Star Weekend crushed hopes of a 2-on-2 contest, it doesn't sound like Ionescu and Curry won't be competing either.

During Thursday's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith weighed in, saying that he believes Ionescu and the WNBA stars are sending a clear message.

"I think these ladies are sending a message, and I think they're sending a message that the elevation of our product is our priority, and as a result of that, since we're gaining that traction, we're going to be fixated on growing that," Smith said. "Let the fellas handle their own business. We appreciate the help they've given us along the way, but let them help themselves."

As co-host Elle Duncan pointed out, with the WNBA's ratings up, it seems like the league wants to make it clear that if Steph and Sabrina wish to battle, they can do round two during the WNBA's All-Star Weekend in Indiana this season. While Ionescu doesn't play in Indiana, the league could look to have Curry compete against Clark.

"Just show that you care," - Stephen A. Smith takes a shot at the NBA All-Stars while discussing Sabrina Ionescu and the WNBA's All-Star Weekend

Heading into this weekend's NBA All-Star Weekend, there has been tons of talk about the level of effort players have given in recent years. With an all-new format that will see teams compete in a mini-tournament, the league hopes players will give their best efforts.

On "First Take," Stephen A. Smith spoke about the difference in play between the WNBA's All-Star Weekend and the NBA's All-Star Weekend. While doing so, he pleaded with NBA players to show that they care:

"When those ladies go out on the court, they care. I'm hoping to see that this All-Star weekend for the NBA. Just show that you care."

So far, the league hasn't been able to get players to take the All-Star game seriously in recent years. At the NBA Legends Brunch last year during All-Star Weekend, Boston Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Larry Bird spoke about the level of play, urging players to play hard and compete.

However, when the players took to the court, it was clear his plea fell on deaf ears.

Whether or not that is the case this year, only time will tell; however, with the addition of the Rising Stars team to the four-team tournament, NBA players may not want to lose to up-and-coming stars and, as such, play harder.

