“The Lakers’ biggest problem is not that LeBron James is an opinionated alpha male” - Chris Broussard says instead of trading James, LA Lakers should sit down with Anthony Davis

LeBron James and Anthony Davis appear to be at a crossroads in their tenure with the LA Lakers. James and the front office are at odds, while Davis can't seem to stay healthy. Considering their struggles this season, the Lakers could be inclined to blow it all up and start rebuilding this summer.

However, according to Chris Broussard of "First Things First," the Lakers should not look to trade either "The King" or Davis. Broussard noted that the main problem for the team is not James, but Davis. He pointed out that Davis should be the main guy in the Lakers by now, but can't seem to stay healthy.

"The Lakers' biggest problem is not that LeBron James is an opinionated alpha male who will not muzzle himself when he sees dysfunction. It is that your main guy, AD or supposed to be your main guy, can't stay healthy. AD is not holding up his end of the bargain," Broussard said.

"He just cannot stay healthy, so instead of looking to trade LeBron this offseason, they should be looking, sitting down with AD like, 'Look, man. A diet, weight training, lifestyle, whatever it is something we got to get you to the point where you can play an entire season and be healthy,'" Broussard added.

At age 37 and in his 19th NBA season, LeBron James is still among the best players in the league. However, the Lakers have been struggling, with the Russell Westbrook trade appearing to be a bust and Anthony Davis almost perenially injured.

Davis is currently out for at least four weeks with an ankle injury, which he suffered in the Lakers' final game before the NBA All-Star break.

Should the LA Lakers blow it up and trade LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook?

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers (from left to right)

The LA Lakers are in an interesting position heading into the offseason. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are in the final year of their contracts, while it's quite possibly a make-or-break offseason for Anthony Davis. Should the Lakers blow it up?

On the one hand, the Lakers would get a good amount of assets for the future if they trade James, AD and Westbrook next summer. James, even at his age, will net the Lakers a nice haul. Davis, meanwhile, would probably get them the best package, while Westbrook could attract teams that would want cap space for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers could just retool and reload the roster this summer. Westbrook would be easier to trade due to his expiring contract, while the front office needs to find a way to keep Davis healthy for an entire season. A healthy Davis and James with many great role players could help the 17-time champions contend for the championship.

