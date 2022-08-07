“The Lakers out of their damn mind if they do these deals” - NBA analyst believes the Lakers should rather keep Russell Westbrook than get players who don’t make an impact, says the Pacers deal is possible

Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz released a list of teams that could help the LA Lakers facilitate a Russell Westbrook deal. Shannon Sharpe believes the suggestions are absurd but approves of the Indiana Pacers deal.

The Lakers have tried to move Westbrook since the start of the offseason but have not had any luck. No team is looking to absorb his $47 million contract, especially with last season's performance.

Although the Brooklyn Nets declined a Kyrie Irving-Westbrook sign-and-trade deal, they were open to a trade deal. That negotiation has stalled as the Lakers are unwilling to give away a second first-round pick.

The Lakers are posturing and have centered their season around Anthony Davis' performance. However, because Davis is injury-prone, the Lakers need to bring another high-level scorer.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Sharpe said none of the trade scenarios mentioned in the article were good for the Lakers except the Pacers. When asked which of the five "brutal trades" makes sense, he responded:

"None of them.

"You got a choice. You got your horse manure, cow manure, pig manure, elephant manure, or hippo manure. C'mon man, what is this? You want me to take Julius Randle four years and a $117 million? No, thank you."

After listing several of the players that could have been in the trade if the Lakers explored that path, he continued:

"I don't want anything. I'll stay with Russ. I think the option that's going to be, probably, more than likely get done, is probably Russ, the first-round pick, and THT going to Indie for Myles Turner, Booker, T.J. Mcconnell, and they throw Austin Reaves in there.

"I believe that's a scenario that's most likely to happen. But these other deals, I want no parts of those. The Lakers out of their damn mind if they do these deals. Any of them."

Darvin Ham is excited to work with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns

It is no secret that the fate of the Lakers next season lies with AD. However, new coach Darvin Ham is excited to work with Westbrook.

In his first presser as the Lakers coach, he said Westbrook is one of the best players in league history.

"Don't get it messed up. Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen. There's still a ton left in that tank. I don't know why people tend to try to write him off."

Ham has promised changes on both ends of the floor, saying everyone must make sacrifices. Perhaps one of Westbrook's most significant flaws is his defense. However, Ham is committed to helping him improve in that aspect.

Recent reports have revealed that Ham has been given "more power" to bench Russell Westbrook. Last season, Frank Vogel benched Westbrook a few times down the stretch, but Mr. Triple Double was less than pleased.

