“The Lakers don’t have banner Number 17 without LeBron and Klutch Sports” - Brian Windhorst believes LeBron James wants the Lakers to exhaust themselves

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are getting prepared for an important final stretch of games this season. Despite coming into the season with high expectations, the Lakers (27-31) have languished all season and are in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Many thought that the organization would try to make some roster changes by the trade deadline. But the Lakers stood pat and are moving forward with their current roster.

There have been rumblings that superstar forward LeBron James was disappointed with the Lakers' inability to make any changes. The window for the 37-year-old to return to the NBA Finals is closing, and there are serious doubts as to whether this team can be a winner.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst said James wants his organization to "exhaust itself" in making possible moves to improve the roster.

"What LeBron wants is for the organization to exhaust itself," Windhorst said. "He doesn't want anything left on the table. He wants every draft pick possible to be used. He wants every opportunity explored. He wants the Lakers to do what he does, which is to exhaust himself ..."

Windhorst went into deeper detail about what James wants to happen. James and the Klutch agency have had an impact on the players brought to the Lakers recently. There were reports that the team was hesitant to make a trade to move Russell Westbrook, a trade that would have included future draft picks. Windhorst said James simply wants the Lakers to be more "all in" while pursuing a title.

"Those players that Klutch helped bring to L.A., those are LeBron James, that's Anthony Davis, that's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, that's Talen Horton-Tucker," Windhorst said. "These are the players that got the Lakers the (2020) title.

"The Lakers don't have banner No. 17 without LeBron and Klutch Sports, and if they want banner No. 18, which (owner) Jeanie Buss has said is the most important thing to her to get past the Boston Celtics, her father Jerry's long term goal, I think they're going to have to seriously consider going all in."

All Eyes on LeBron James and the Lakers moving forward

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

The developing situation between LeBron James and the LA Lakers bears watching closely over the next few months.

With the current roster, there are doubts as to what the team can do to improve. After the acquisition of veteran guard Russell Westbrook this offseason, there was hope that the star point guard could be the missing ingredient for a title. Unfortunately, that gamble backfired, leaving the Lakers in a dangerous position.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



- LeBron James on a potential return to Cleveland



(via “The door’s not closed on that.”- LeBron James on a potential return to Cleveland(via @ByJasonLloyd “The door’s not closed on that.”- LeBron James on a potential return to Cleveland(via @ByJasonLloyd) https://t.co/PtdDwvG6Bv

Superstar forward Anthony Davis has seen his injuries pile up throughout the season. With Davis and Westbrook expected to have big salary cap hits moving forward, the Lakers are trending in troubled waters when it comes to their future.

The Lakers will also be without their 2022 first-round selection. That pick is set to go to either the Memphis Grizzlies or New Orleans Pelicans due to previous trades. James is set to become a free agent after the 2022-23 season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein