The LA Lakers received a significant boost ahead of their matchup against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. On Wednesday, coach JJ Redick confirmed that Jarred Vanderbilt had been cleared by doctors and could make his highly anticipated return against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, barring any setbacks.

Vanderbilt, currently on a four-year, $48,000,000 contract, has yet to play for the Lakers this season. The 6-foot-8 defensive specialist hasn’t taken the court since Feb. 1 of last year due to a foot injury. Following surgery on both feet, Vanderbilt is finally preparing for his comeback.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted candidly to the positive update on Vanderbilt’s injury status, while Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin used the opportunity to criticize the Purple and Gold. Irwin, a vocal critic of GM Rob Pelinka’s hesitance to make substantial roster upgrades, appeared to take a jab at the Lakers’ front office in response to the news.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The Lakers made a trade!" Irwin wrote.

Expand Tweet

"The way Lakers front office and some fans clung to Vando being the answer, man if they don’t win on Saturday lol," a fan commented.

"Pretty worthless now they have DFS and Christie playing so well," commented another fan.

"The Lakers need to made a trade with Rui and Gabe when Vando is back," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"It's like we did . He's been in street clothes so long it's a nice day to see he's back. Rob can add to our depth even more with some upgrades . With Dallas in distress that's one more in the west down. They will also try to upgrade. Rob get on the," said another fan.

"Rob Pelinka dream trade, didn’t need to use any assets," another fan wrote.

JJ Redick gives clear update on Jarred Vanderbilt's return from injury

Jarred Vanderbilt participated in non-contact drills during the Lakers’ practice session on Wednesday. According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, the star forward also joined the stay-ready group for some 4-on-4 and 5-on-5 scrimmages.

Following practice, coach JJ Redick provided an update on Vanderbilt’s status, emphasizing that the franchise intends to take a cautious approach with its defensive standout.

"He's medically cleared and available for Saturday," Redick said. "This whole process with him has been about the long term and we're going to continue to be patient. Him and I and the medical [staff] will all speak on Saturday and if he's feeling good, he'll be available and that's no guarantee that he will play."

The Lakers are set to cross swords against the Golden State Warriors next at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.