“The Lakers still stink” - Kendrick Perkins not getting carried away by Anthony Davis’ recent performances, says the LA Lakers cannot beat Golden State, Phoenix and Memphis

Anthony Davis' terrific performances since his return from injury have generated some hope among LA Lakers fans. Even so, the Lakers lost 111-110 Thursday night against the LA Clippers when Reggie Jackson made a driving layup with four seconds left.

Davis has recorded 30-plus points in three of his last four games, averaging 29.5 points and 12-plus rebounds per game with three double-doubles in the process. His run has rekindled hope for a potential playoff run this season.

While some seem hopeful for a bounceback to winning ways, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins isn't buying it. The ESPN analyst retained his stance on the Lakers playing terribly, even though AD is playing phenomenally.

"I understand Anthony Davis is playing phenomenal basketball now," Perkins said. "He looks great. That's what happens when you get injured and you sit out. You come back with a different type of passion and a different type of mindset. But the fact of the matter is, the Lakers still stink."

Kendrick Perkins disagrees with Stephen A. Smith on Anthony Davis' play being the key to the LA Lakers having a good run in the playoffs

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers turns over the ball as he is charged with traveling while driving into Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 30, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith revealed his amazement at Anthony Davis' play the past four games. Smith predicted a stronger, more competitive Lakers team that could go deep in the playoffs when LeBron James, out five games with a knee injury, rejoins AD.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Davis last 3 games:



29.3 PPG

10.7 RPG

2.7 BPG

57.6 FG%



Still elite. Anthony Davis last 3 games:29.3 PPG10.7 RPG2.7 BPG57.6 FG%Still elite. https://t.co/6O4ErvRiSw

Smith contended that with LBJ back and "The Unibrow" continuing his strong play, the Lakers have a chance at the title. He placed their floor at a possible Western Conference semifinals appearance. But it wasn't lost on Smith that coach Frank Vogel and the franchise will be required to make some changes for this to happen.

"Anthony Davis is looking special, y'all," Smith said. "He's reminding us who the hell he is: 31, 27, 30 and 30 in the last four games he's played. He's had a double-double in three of those four games. This brother is reminding everybody who the hell he is.

"LeBron comes back with Anthony Davis playing like this, I'm just gonna tell you the Lakers got a chance – at least to get a little deep into the Western Conference playoffs. They are gonna modify some things."

Kendrick Perkins disagreed. Perkins said that in the Western Conference playoffs the Lakers would be unable to beat the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns or Memphis Grizzlies. Perkins reiterated that the Lakers (25-28) are just not good enough to compete in the playoffs.

Also Read Article Continues below

"And when it comes down to the Western Conference, there's three teams for sure that I know they can't beat in the seven-game series, even with LeBron's help when he was playing. And that's the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors."

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein