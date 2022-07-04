"The Lakers have yet, I'm told, to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get Kyrie from Brooklyn” - Adrian Wojnarowski gives latest update on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s situation

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has offered some valuable input on the trade talks surrounding Brooklyn Nets superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

The NBA world was rocked when Durant announced his desire to be traded from Brooklyn. Things have become even more chaotic as Irving is also on the trade block.

A number of franchises are interested in acquiring the two players. The LA Lakers, in particular, have been closely linked with Irving.

Addressing the situation, Wojnarowski compared Irving's situation to Durant's and said:

"Similar to Durant, you know, a very slow moving market right now. I think certainly, unlike Kevin Durant, I think there's a limited number of teams where it might make sense."

"I do think there's going to be teams who would like to do deals for him. It's different from the sign-and-trade. That's where teams would have to sign him for multiple years. He's essentially on an expiring contract. I think teams who just need to improve their talent and can take some risk with Kyrie Irving."

Wojnarowski also spoke about the Lakers and their approach to acquiring Irving. He said:

"The Lakers have yet, I'm told, to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get him from Brooklyn. That may come, that may evolve with time. But so far right now, there's no traction really on deals with either Irving or Durant."

"That will evolve with time, both of these processes will play out, and they don't have to trade either. They're both under contract. They could bring them back to start the season. I don't think that's the ideal scenario for Brooklyn."

"I think it's try to find a way to get the biggest hall of assets they can. But there's a lot of time left in this offseason and a lot more talks coming."

Does Kyrie Irving's move to the LA Lakers seem likely?

Kyrie Irving looks on during a game

With Kyrie Irving's potential move to the LA Lakers gathering a considerable amount of traction, fans have more or less invested themselves in the deal.

While Adrian Wojnarowski stated that the Lakers haven't been aggressive in putting a deal together for Irving, they have been in talks with Brooklyn.

They are looking to acquire Irving and Seth Curry with a package involving Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a first-round pick.

However, the Nets aren't willing to part with Curry without more assets. With Brooklyn offering Joe Harris instead, the talks have reportedly come to a halt.

As Wojnarowski said, however, it is still early in the offseason. There is a lot of time for the story to develop.

