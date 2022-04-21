"The last thing Kyrie Irving wants to do is put his team in jeopardy" - Shannon Sharpe believes Brooklyn Nets will get a calmer version of Irving in Game 2 

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in the spotlight as the NBA playoffs started. Given the history between Irving and the Boston Celtics, their first-round matchup is a series many fans have zeroed in on.

The first meeting between these teams lived up to expectations on Sunday. Not only did the game come down to the wire with Boston winning 115-114, but there was a fair share of outside antics as well. Celtics fans voiced their displeasure with the All-Star guard throughout the game, and it got to his head.

Fed up with the heckling, Irving clapped back at some fans, including making obscene gestures and using profane language. His words and actions led to him receiving a $50,000 fine from the league.

On FS1's "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe said Irving must control himself before he becomes a detriment to the team:

"I'm sure the NBA warned him, 'Kyrie, this could lead to a suspension.' The last thing Kyrie Irving wants to do is something that puts his team in jeopardy."

"I can assure you Commissioner Silver will not tolerate another outburst like he had. If he were to do that again, it'll be a suspension."



"I can assure you Commissioner Silver will not tolerate another outburst like he had. If he were to do that again, it'll be a suspension."

— @ShannonSharpe

Kyrie Irving under the most pressure in the playoffs

Brooklyn Nets guar Kyrie Irving

Due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Kyrie Irving found himself in the headlines this season. His decision hurt the Nets in multiple ways, and is partly why they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Nets initially decided to shut down Irving rather than have a part-time player, and then reversed that decision in December. He began playing in January, and a change in New York City laws allowed him to play in all NYC games starting in late March.

Now back to playing full-time, Irving is under the most pressure of anyone in these playoffs. The Nets will need him to step up in a big way if they are going to make a run at the NBA Finals.

As seen last year, Kevin Durant is willing to leave it all on the line for Brooklyn to win. This time around, he has help in Irving. The last thing Irving wants to do is get suspended and leave Durant stranded once again.

Boston is not an easy city to visit as a former Celtic. Sometimes, emotions get the better of people. Moving forward, Irving must maintain his composure regardless of the circumstances.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Kyrie Irving gives middle finger to Celtics crowd Kyrie Irving gives middle finger to Celtics crowd 👀 https://t.co/WxKGVwvw0r

Seeing how they got under his skin during Game 1, Boston fans are certainly going to bring the energy for the second matchup on Wednesday night. Above all else, Irving's focus must be on the game alone.

Irving's actions have already cost the Nets games in the regular season, and he cannot afford to put them at risk in the playoffs.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein