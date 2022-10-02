“The last thing in the world Khloe feels like reliving right now is the Tristan drama once again” - Report claims Khloe Kardashian can’t see herself getting back with Tristan Thompson

It seems that former NBA Champion Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are unlikely to reunite as a couple. Tristan and Khloe's future isn't looking good after a rejected proposal, a covert engagement, and several cheating allegations.

According to HollywoodLife, Khloe Kardashian no longer sees herself getting back together with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson. She pointed out that a lot has happened and many issues have come about. Given the circumstances, Kardashian finds it difficult to trust Thompson again.

A source close to Khloe Kardashian exclusively told HollywoodLife what else she had to say about the matter. The source said:

“The last thing she needs in her life again is more Tristan drama. That ship has sailed for her, and she’s glad they can be cordial and coparent together.”

Apparently, Tristan Thompson has caused so much damage to his relationship with Khloe. Thompson was caught cheating in 2018 while Kardashian was pregnant carrying his baby.

To make things worse, Thompson never learned from his previous mistakes. In 2019, there were reports of the NBA star kissing Jordyn Woods. Then in 2021, Tristan engaged in another affair, this time with Maralee Nichols, with whom he got pregnant.

No matter how people look at the Kardashians, Khloe has feelings too and would also want to be in a stable relationship. Given everything that has happened thus far, getting back together with Tristan Thompson will only make her situation worse. The last thing she needs right now is to relive the same story over and over again.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's relationship

Tristan Thompson may be an NBA champion, but his success in romantic relationships is kind of going south. Here's the full timeline of his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

According to Insider, both stars were caught hanging out in a nightclub located in Hollywood back in 2016. As revealed in "Keeping up with the Kardashians," Khloe mentioned that it was a mutual friend that linked the couple up. They first met at a group dinner where Thompson was hoping to hit it off with Kardashian. Apparently, they did end up getting along immediately and started hanging out since.

After going on several trips and events together, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian officially became a couple in October 2016. It was like they were a match made in heaven at the time. While Thompson was really into Kardashian, Khloe had always been interested in basketball. It was a perfect fit.

Their relationship was off to a strong start in 2016. In 2017, Khloe made it clear that the couple have transitioned into a more serious relationship. She even went as far, stating that she wanted to start a family with Thompson. Tristan eventually got her pregnant that same year. Unfortunately, that's when all the fallout began.

A month after Kardashian revealed her pregnancy, Thompson was caught cheating with two women at a hookah lounge in Washington. TMZ released the controversial tape, but it didn't seem to have jeopardized their relationship yet.

The two of them were able to patch things up, however, things were about to get worse from that point on. In 2018, numerous videos of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian went viral. Then in 2019 he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods. Finally, in 2021, when he cheated on Khloe again and got Maralee Nichols pregnant. Talk about being unfaithful.

