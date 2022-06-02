“The last time Draymond Green scored more than 21 points in a playoff game was Game 7 against the Cavs in 2016” - Nick Wright says Steph Curry has to have his best NBA Finals and lead the Warriors offense

NBA analyst Nick Wright stated that the Golden State Warriors' offense is not as good as people believe it to be. Going up against the Boston Celtics is certainly going to be a tough task for the Dubs.

The Celtics have been the best defensive unit in the league and could make it very difficult for the Warriors. Although Wright believes the Golden State Warriors' offense to be overrated, they have scored 114.5 PPG, the highest by any team in the playoffs.

Despite these numbers, the 37-year-old believes that the story will be different for the Golden State Warriors in the finals. Speaking about them on "The First Things First" show, he said:

"Right now, the Warriors overall offense is slightly overrated by the general public. Jordan Poole has cooled off considerably after the hot start to the playoffs, he's 14 PPG over the last seven playoff games.

"Klay Thompson is averaging one really good game a series this postseason. Draymond Green, here's a fun stat Bru, the last time Draymond Green has scored more than 21 points in a playoff game, was the Game 7 against the Cavs in 2016, so where's the offense coming from?"

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Right now, the Warriors overall offense is slightly overrated by the general public. ... I think Steph Curry has to have his best Finals, and I think he will. Jimmy Butler had 3 games of 35+, Giannis averaged 35-14-7. Steph needs to get his & I think he will." — @getnickwright "Right now, the Warriors overall offense is slightly overrated by the general public. ... I think Steph Curry has to have his best Finals, and I think he will. Jimmy Butler had 3 games of 35+, Giannis averaged 35-14-7. Steph needs to get his & I think he will." — @getnickwright https://t.co/NmlWfe4gkg

Although Nick Wright's points were true to some extent, the Golden State Warriors have functioned as a team this postseason.

They have four players averaging more than 15 PPG in the playoffs, which is why their offense has run smoothly. But when they take on the Celtics, the Dubs will need all of their players to step up offensively.

Despite their depth on the roster, Wright believes that Golden State will need Steph Curry at his best if they are to succeed. Speaking about the same, the analyst said:

"I think Steph Curry has to have his best Finals and I think he will have his best Finals. I think we have seen Steph in the most recent finals average close to 30 a game, however, it was on 40% shooting.

"He needs to be more efficient. Jimmy Butler had three games of 35 plus, Giannis averaged essentially 35, 14 and 7 for the series against the Celtics. The best player on the opposing team except for Durant has gotten theirs. Steph needs to do that and I think he will."

Will Steph Curry be able to lead the Golden State Warriors to a win in the NBA Finals?

2022 NBA Finals - Media Day

Steph Curry is definitely going to be pivotal for the Golden State Warriors in the series against the Boston Celtics. Stats indicate that he has had his struggles against Marcus Smart. However, the 34-year-old will be gunning to turn things around this time against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

The Dubs have other players, such as Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, who are equally experienced on the biggest stage. They also have youngsters like Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody who have played well.

Heading into the finals, they certainly have the perfect blend of youth and experience. Having a player like Steph Curry is a big boost for them. But playing on the biggest stage, they can only achieve success if they work as a team.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



is none other than Wardell Stephen Curry II The first EVER Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson Western Conference Finals MVPis none other than Wardell Stephen Curry II The first EVER Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP is none other than Wardell Stephen Curry II 👏 https://t.co/7dtUay6KRQ

The two-time MVP has a lot at stake individually, but his main goal will be to lead the Dubs to a championship.

They were counted out by many after their loss in the 2019 NBA Finals. However, by winning a championship, they can silence those critics and re-establish themselves as one of the best teams in the league.

