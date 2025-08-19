"The last time LeGOAT LeBron James will play at Garden" - NBA fans abuzz as Knicks vs Lakers rivalry game ticket crosses $1000 mark

The NBA released its schedule for all 30 teams last week, including the matchup between the New York Knicks and the LA Lakers. Given that both teams are big-market teams, it's expected that ticket prices will blow up.

Madison Square Garden will host the first meeting between the two teams on February 1. Since it's in New York, there's an expectation that the arena will be packed with superfans and celebrities and the reported price of the contest has gone up.

According to TickPick, the average ticket price for the game is $1,138. The contest will potentially feature stars like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral The hottest ticket of the NBA season is Lakers vs. Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 1st, with an average price of $1,138 🤯 (Via @TickPick )

Fans shared their thoughts on the steep ticket price.

"The last time LeGOAT LeBron will Play at the Garden," a fan said.

The Whole Delivery @TWDTV1 @TheDunkCentral @TickPick The last time LeGOAT LeBron will Play at the Garden.

"Just want to see lebum’s last game in the garden before he fades into irrelevance," another fan commented.

"What could be LeBron’s last game in MSG," one fan said.

Other fans couldn't get over how expensive the tickets are for one game.

"Genuinely curious what the draw to this game could be," a fan asked.

TGLM-Sports @TGLMSports @TheDunkCentral @TickPick Genuinely curious what the draw to this game could be

"This s**t gotta stop ! Who tf is paying these prices and why !?" a comment read.

"That's wild! Those prices really show the hype around that matchup," someone commented.

The second matchup between the Lakers and Knicks will be on March 8 at Crypto.com Arena.

Which team will the Knicks face in their season-opener?

There are a lot of expectations from the Knicks this season. After reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000, many believe New York could have a deep run in the 2025-26 season.

Their first challenge will be on Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a home-opener. That will be followed by a bout against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 24 before their first road trip of the year.

The Knicks struggled to defeat the Cavaliers last season. They had a four-game regular-season series and New York had a 0-4 record against them.

This year, they are hoping for a different result since they have a three-game regular-season series.

