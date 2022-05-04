“The last time Phil Jackson was a relevant NBA person, high-definition television didn’t exist” - Nick Wright criticizes Jeanie Buss, for the involvement of Jackson in LA Lakers’ coaching search

The LA Lakers and owner Jeanie Buss are on the search for a new head coach, with former coach Phil Jackson reportedly acting as a consultant.

On Fox Sports' "First Things First," co-host Nick Wright criticized Buss for not expanding her reach and consulting someone other than her close circle. That circle involves Jackson as well as Kurt and Linda Rambis. Wright said:

"The last time Phil Jackson was a relevant NBA person, high-definition television didn’t exist. Is it too much too ask that Jeanie Buss – when she is deciding who is going to steward the franchise – look further than the top list of guests of the wedding she almost had to Phil Jackson?

"It's the Lakers. Can you open up the aperture a little bit and not just called what would have been your top-eight on MySpace 20 years ago to figure out who to steward the team."

Kurt and Linda Rambis have been serving as advisors to Buss and the Lakers. Meanwhile, Jackson was linked with a return to the franchise as a head coach a couple of a months ago but is now being linked as a consultant.

Jeanie Buss and the political turmoil with the Lakers

While the LA Lakers have stumbled on the court, there have also been rumblings off the court with regards to the personnel in power running the franchise. Owner Jeanie Buss has to make a huge decision on the team's next coach.

LeBron James is reportedly an unhappy man after general manager Rob Pelinka did not make any moves at the Feb. 10 trade deadline. James played a vital role in the acquisition of Russell Westbrook over the summer. The front office wanted Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings or free agent DeMar DeRozan. But they yielded to James' demands, and that backfired tremendously.

Plus, Klutch Sports Group, run by Rich Paul (James' agent and best friend), has tried to exert control over the franchise to sign players represented by the agency. There is also the possibility of James leaving the Lakers for the Cleveland Cavaliers with the objective of winning another championship and playing with his son.

The Lakers are in search of a new coach after firing Frank Vogel after the season ended. There have been rumors of Phil Jackson coming back, but the franchise is also looking at Doc Rivers and Quinn Snyder.

The Lakers struggled all season, and there needs to be a long discussion between the key personnel in charge of the franchise. Things have continued to spiral out of control on the court, and it appears to be a similar case off the court as well.

