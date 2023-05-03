"The league doesn’t care, if you get hurt” – John Salley unveils how ‘smartest players’ in NBA stay in shape

John Salley retired after winning his last championship with the LA Lakers back in 2000, but that doesn't mean his secrets don't apply to the modern age. Salley shared how he was able to prolong his career and even gave an inside scoop on how the best players stay in shape throughout the entire season.

The modern NBA has seen several players suffer various kinds of injuries. Most of the time, the question of a player's durability has been brought into question. Salley, who played in one of the most physical eras of the NBA, talked about what players should start doing to stay healthy more consistently.

"So, understanding how the body works is one thing. Two, the league doesn't care if you get hurt. There are one me in behind you for your position. They have a league called the G-League, which supposedly moves guys up in. So, when one soldier's down, another one takes his spot. So, you have to look out for yourself." Salley said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"These guys are getting hurt. They gotta check their sneakers, gotta check how they get taped, you have to check how they warmed up and you have to see if their body can do what their mind is telling their body to do. And most of the time, it's not."

Salley then provided a list of professionals a star should have to keep himself in shape and ready for action at all times.

"The smartest guys, make sure that they have a massage therapist, a chiropractor that knows how to make sure his body stays level, a nutritionist and a chef that listens to the nutritionist, and somebody that can help you sleep and all the things you need to do to perform.

"If you don't have that team, and you got people that go, 'Man this place is full of h**s, you gotta get down here!' That's what's about to happen."

You might also be interested in reading this: "We would have traded him" - When John Salley denied Draymond Green being GOAT defender

John Salley talked about how Phil Jackson stopped Kobe Bryant from breaking Wilt Chamberlain's scoring record

Back in January 2006, Kobe Bryant surprised the entire league when he scored 81 points. According to John Salley, Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game could've been broken by the Black Mamba if Phil Jackson didn't sit him out.

When Salley asked Jackson on why he decided to sit his All-Star, the Zen Master shared an interesting answer.

"I said, 'Phil, Kobe had 81. No matter what you do, he was about to get to 104. They would have kept feeding the ball. The other side would’ve been like, 'Don’t hurt him.' There would’ve been clear-outs. Kobe would’ve got 104.' "And he goes 'Well, some records need to stand.' And I was like, 'Wow.' He goes, ‘Well, he's No. 2; he doesn’t need to be No. 1.'"

Click on this link to read the rest of John Salley's story.

Poll : 0 votes