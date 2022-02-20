“The league is in good hands right now” - Steph Curry excited by the present and future of the league ahead of the All-Star game

Steph Curry has played 13 years in the NBA and has won nearly all the accolades there is to win. One imagines it won't be too long before he calls it quits and walks away from the game. However, it appears that the 33-year-old is certainly happy with the up-and-coming stars who are expected to take over the league after his departure.

The likes of Ja Morant, Darius Garland, LaMelo Ball, Djounte Murray, Andrew Wiggins, Jarrett Allen and Fred VanVleet are the players who will appear in their first All-Star games. They have all been terrific on the court and have grabbed the spot after brilliant performances in the current regular season.

Steph Curry is a player who recognizes talent and is extremely happy to see the current crop of young players prosper. Speaking at the All-Star practice media day, Curry was asked how he feels about the talent in the league, the three-time NBA champion replied by saying that it is "at an all-time high."

"It's you know probably at an all-time high in terms of some of the young guys who are stepping into the All-Star level, you know basketball. You gotta a lot of first timers here who so deserving of the honour , have made huge leaps "

Curry then further added that the competition is crazy across the board from both the young players and the veterans of this year's All-Star group, which is what makes the weekend special.

"Competitions' crazy across the board and that's part of what makes this weekend special, you get everybody in the same room, you have fun, hype each other up, but then knowing like two months, everybody's gonna be butting heads to get to the top of the mountain, so the league is in good hands right now."

NBA @NBA



-



presented by "The league is in good hands right now" @StephenCurry30 on the talent level across the league and competition amongst All Stars. #NBAAllStarPractice presented by @ATT "The league is in good hands right now"-@StephenCurry30 on the talent level across the league and competition amongst All Stars.#NBAAllStarPractice presented by @ATT https://t.co/FJhQyzWNeZ

Andrew Wiggins shares his take on fellow teammate and All-Star starter Steph Curry

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins lining up in a game for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors saw three players selected to this year's All-Star game. Although Draymond Green won't make an appearance due to injury, Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins will feature but on opposing All-Star teams. Having played together for two whole seasons, the duo are well aware of each other's game and this could very well prove to create an interesting matchup.

Wiggins has seen Steph Curry practice day in and day out and knows the amount of hard work and time he dedicates to his craft. He is a fan of Curry and admires everything the former back-to-back MVP does on the court.

Speaking about Curry in an All-Star weekend press interview, Wiggins said that Steph Curry is one of a kind and has changed the game of basketball.

"Steph Curry is one of a kind. He changed the game just from him stepping on the court, you know all the attention that he gets on the court is crazy and is well deserved because he is who he is"

95.7 The Game @957thegame Andrew Wiggins on fellow All-Star starter Steph Curry:



"Steph Curry is one of a kind. He changed the game just from him stepping on the court." Andrew Wiggins on fellow All-Star starter Steph Curry: "Steph Curry is one of a kind. He changed the game just from him stepping on the court." https://t.co/igKLdYrvvr

As Wiggins mentioned, Steph Curry attracts a lot of attention when he is on the court. He has unlimited range and, if not guarded well, the three-time NBA champion could very well change the course of the game.

Many a times, teams tend to focus all their attention on him and this gives other teammates, the space to exploit opposition defenses. With the Warriors having a bunch of talented shooters around, this strategy usually does wonders for them.

Curry is a huge motivation for many young smaller sized guards out there, and has revolutionized how basketball is played. His all-time three-point record is a testament to his greatness as a shooter and as the years have gone by he has only gotten better and will look to add a few more rings to his name before he decides to retire from basketball.

Edited by David Nyland