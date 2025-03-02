"The LeBron pity party must end" - Jason Whitlock bluntly blames LeBron James for making NBA "polarizing" amid "face of the league" debate

Analyst Jason Whitlock shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate surrounding the face of the league. He blamed LA Lakers star LeBron James for being "polarizing."

Ad

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Whitlock said that the "pity party" for the four-time NBA champion should end. He also said that, amid James' comments, he made himself and the league divided. Whitlock wrote:

"The LeBron James pity party must end. He chose to enter the Opinion Olympics. He launched a barbershop talk show and now wants to complain about barbershop sports conversations. Stop it. He decided to bring his unqualified opinions into the political arena, attacking Trump and law enforcement. He made himself polarizing.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He pulled the Jussie Smollet about graffiti on his back gate. He made the NBA polarizing. He took the knee. Stop the whining. Sounds like me complaining about a cramped Southwest Airlines seat. I overate, not the airline. These whining jocks defending him need to man up and take responsibility. Can’t take the heat from the fire they built."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 21-time NBA All-Star commented about being the face of the NBA, saying that holding that mantle comes with much pressure and seemingly pointed out analysts for the constant criticism.

James questioned the face of the league conversation after Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had dismissed the title during the 2025 All-Star Weekend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jason Whitlock reacts to LeBron James' comments on his show

Jason Whitlock also reacted to LeBron James' statements during his show, Fearless with Jason Whitlock on Friday.

The analyst said that he disagrees with James and drew comparisons with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who, according to Whitlock, was the face of the NBA during the Golden State's dominance. A clip of Whitlock's comments was posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

"Here is where I really disagree with LeBron," Whitlock said. "There's no widespread criticism of Steph Curry. Steph Curry is mostly liked. ... People kind of leave him alone. He hasn't been striking politically as LeBron, and he hasn't ring chased the way LeBron has, in terms of jumping from team to team."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The analyst also claimed that Curry hasn't clashed with the organizations he has played for, unlike James, who Whitlock allegedly said had "fought" with his coaches, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and Miami Heat president Pat Riley.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are fourth in the Western Conference, with a 37-21 record. They are a game behind the second-placed Denver Nuggets (39-21).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.