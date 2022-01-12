“The LeBron’s, KD’s everybody have that attention factor”– Jeff Green believes Nikola Jokic should get more attention, calls him ‘walking triple double’

Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic, after slowly becoming one of the most dominant players in the NBA, finally received the recognition he deserved last year when he won the MVP trophy.

Although Jokic won one of the most prestigious awards in the NBA, it still seems as if many believe he still hasn't received the recognition he deserves. The Nuggets (20-18) have been hampered by injuries, but Jokic is putting up better numbers than last season.

With ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on "The Woj Pod," Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green talked about how special it's been to play with Jokic.

"You're talking about probably the most humble, quiet-to-himself superstar in this league," Green said. "All those guys I just played with, easily, skill-wise, he's a top three for sure."

Green has played with some of the game's biggest superstars during his 14-season, 10-team career. He's played with elite talents like LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

"But the LeBron’s, KD’s everybody have that attention factor. It’s different. He doesn't ask for it. I don't think he gets it. He doesn't get enough, but he should get more. but I think it's because of how he is. He goes out there and just plays."

Green, who can play center, talked about how special Jokic has become. Green detailed how Jokic can take over a game in various ways.

"He is a walking triple double at the five every night," Green said. "The passing abilities, probably top two. He’s up there with LeBron."

Nikola Jokic continuing to impress

Nikola Jokic has been mentioned in the MVP conversation, but not as a frontrunner. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant have been at the fore. It's understandably so, because both have produced at a high level for teams near the top of the standings in their conferences.

With Jokic's strong play keeping Denver afloat, one has to wonder if the argument for him could get stronger.

Jokic has been sensational. In his last eight games, Jokic averaged 26.1 points, 17.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 48.5%. "Cookie Monster" has carried the load for Denver on both sides of the court.

If Jokic can keep up this type of play, things could get more interesting in the MVP race.

