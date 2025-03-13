"The legend of Steven Adams died tonight": Fans react as Mason Plumlee and Rockets' Kiwi center engage in heated brawl

Mason Plumlee and Steven Adams battled for a rebound in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. After Jalen Green drilled a fadeaway jumper, Adams and Plumlee got tangled and wrestled each other to the ground, refusing to let go.

Ad

Plumlee did not give an inch to the Kiwi, who has built a strongman reputation in the NBA. The former had elbows on the latter’s face as the Rockets big man wrapped his arms around Plumlee’s body.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans promptly reacted to the scene:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“The legend of Steve Adams died tonight”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“Didn’t Steven Adams save his life a few years ago?”

Another fan added:

“Why does Steve Adams look unfazed”

@nonsonazz continued:

“Lived long enough to see aquamans first L”

@yeeeeezos reacted:

“THIS IS MORE ENTERTAINING THAN THE GAME”

Steven Adams and Mason Plumlee are two of the most physical big men in the NBA. In the highly contested game between the Rockets and the Suns, it did not surprise many that they had bruising battles in the paint. Plumlee finally had it and pushed Adams who had his arms around him.

Ad

After reviewing the play, the referees tossed out the two centers. Houston led 50-47 when the backup 7-footers headed to the locker room.

Steven Adams once saved Mason Plumlee from a potentially serious injury in 2018

In December 2018, the OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets faced off at Mile High City. Steven Adams, starting for the visiting Thunder, toggled between Mason Plumlee and Nikola Jokic in the game.

Ad

With roughly eight minutes left in the game, Russell Westbrook drove into Denver’s defense before passing to Adams. Plumlee, who had to stop Westbrook, switched to Adams but fell for a pump fake, risking a hard landing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Steven Adams passed up an easy basket to prevent Mason Plumlee, who was poised to land head-first on the floor, from a dangerous fall. Adams finished the game with 26 points, 14 rebounds and two assists. Plumlee tallied six points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Seven years later, the two were entangled once again. Unlike before, this ended in a scuffle that resulted in an ejection by both players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback