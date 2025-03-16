"The legend of the White Mamba continues" - NBA fans react to ex- Celtics champ humiliating Knicks fan in street 1v1 showdown

Former Boston Celtics champion Brian Scalabrine went to the streets of New York and played ball with fans in the area on Saturday. Scalabrine went to The Cage in West 4th to play one-on-one games with Knicks fans. The "White Mamba" appeared to get into a heated verbal altercation with a fan, who happened to be George Papoutsis, in attendance and challenged him to take him on the court.

Papoutsis, also known as The Messiah, is a basketball content creator renowned for his trick shots. Seeing two basketball figures collide on a random afternoon in New York was fascinating.

It's been 13 years since we've seen Brian Scalabrine play ball. Fans on social media were delighted to see that Scalabrine could still hoop despite all the apparent rust in his game. Brian became a fan favorite when he earned the moniker "White Mamba." It became synonymous with him after he wore a pair of white Kobe Bryant kicks. Since then, everyone loved the idea of the White Mamba.

Here's what some said about Scalabrine on X (formerly Twitter):

"The legend of the White Mamba continues 🙌"

"George called him out and Scal brought the intensity 👀"

Here are other fan reactions:

"George Messiah deserved a humbling tho he’s so cocky😂," one tweeted.

"I mean he’s right that dude he’s playing is annoying as hell," one said.

"The last thing to go is the jumper. Still pretty," another said.

"Scalabrine the goat," another said.

Brian Scalabrine's former Celtics teammate wants him to "Come out of retirement"

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett posted a now-expired Instagram story to give a shoutout to his former teammate Brian Scalabrine. Garnett and Scalabrine were teammates in Boston when the Celtics won the title in 2008. When KG found out that Scal took on basketball content creator George "The Messiah" Papoutsis, the Big Ticket wanted to see his former teammate come out of retirement.

“Oooooooo DID THE MESSIAH JUST WANT SMOKE WITH SCAL 😤🫣🤔😂😂 @whitemamba WM you might have to come out of retirement…George thinks it’s sweet 😳😳😳😳😳 what we doingggg 😤😤🤷🤷💯,” Garnett wrote on his Instagram stories.

While it was undoubtedly good to see Brian Scalabrine take on the court again after 13 years of retirement, asking a 46-year-old man to return to the NBA might be a tall order.

