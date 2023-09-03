“The legion USC loves Bronny” - USC student council sends out heartfelt message to Bronny James

Bronny James is a part of the USC Basketball program. Despite suffering a cardiac arrest, Bronny has had a speedy recovery and has resumed normal activities.

Recently, Bronny attended a USC Football game where The Legion was happy to see that Bronny has recovered well. The Legion is the student section of the USC Trojans community. During football games, The Legion is where the USC students sit and cheer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@thelegionusc loves @bronny!," the post was captioned.

Anytime a celebrity is on the sidelines of the football field, they get much love from the student community. It is fair to say that Bronny drew a lot of love and hype from The Legion. The only thing more exciting would be to see Bronny back on the basketball court.

Bronny James' USC Basketball Coach Andy Enfield remains positive, says Bronny is "doing extremely well"

Ever since his cardiac arrest, Bronny James has drawn a lot of press regarding his health and well-being. His basketball coach at USC, Coach Andy Enfield, recently issued a statement about Bronny's health. Here is what Enfield said:

"The good thing is he's doing extremely well and he's in class right now. And we all love him. I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step. Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return."

Enfield understands what's at stake with Bronny James. After all, Bronny is not just another USC Trojan athlete. He is also the son of NBA legend LeBron James, which comes with its own weight.

Expand Tweet

Speaking about the difference between Bronny James and other athletes, Enfield stated:

"He's a terrific basketball player and was playing very well [before the cardiac arrest]...It was a little later in the recruiting cycle and also was different because he comes from a pretty good basketball family. But it really didn't change our recruiting pitch because we're very honest with people and showed him an opportunity that we thought he could have here at USC."

Enfield further added:

"His parents [LeBron & Savannah James] were terrific through the whole recruiting process and have been very supportive since."

LeBron James is a proud father of Bronny James and publicly embraces the role of being a good father. There is no doubt that he is committed to Bronny's well-being and has thanked USC on several occasions for their quick and effective response to Bronny's cardiac arrest.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)