"The limit is not the sky, go beyond it" - Giannis Antetokounmpo divulges the inspiring message LeBron James passed on to him via a signed LA Lakers jersey

Giannis Antetokounmpo has one of the most stacked resumes in the NBA right now, but he also has another priceless possession from LeBron James. It's a jersey from the four-time NBA champion, which he received after one of the many intense battles the two modern-day greats have been a part of.

The LA Lakers jersey he received had an inspirational message written on it. It is no secret to the world that Giannis is a huge admirer of LeBron James and receiving this jersey from James was a special moment for the 26-year-old.

During an interview with GQ Sports, the reigning NBA champion read out what was written on the jersey.

“To Giannis, a.k.a The Greek Freak. Continue to strive for greatness every single day you wake up, brother. Love everything you represent to this game of hoops, and off the court as well. The limit is not the sky. Go beyond it.”

In his nine-year NBA career, Giannis has matched up with some of the greatest in the game. He has all their jerseys at his home in Milwaukee. The Greek Freak also has the jersey of James Harden, who many believe he had disagreements with.

However, he cleared the air around his relationship with Harden.

“A lot of people think that I have beef with James Harden, which is not true,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said, “because if it were, why would his jersey be here?”

He also showed off his other jersey collections, which included those of Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic among others. Speaking about all of them, Giannis Antetokounmpo said:

“This right here is from Luka Dončić, the wonder boy. Anthony Davis. L.A., you know him. Jokić. I love the game! Oh, this is mine from this year. This is from the MVP I won. The All-Star MVP. Bradley Beal. Damian Lillard. Derrick Rose. I love Derrick Rose.”

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo win another championship with the Milwaukee Bucks?

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably one of the best players in the league right now. He has all the accolades at the age of 26 and his ability to torment defenses is unmatched. Having added a new jump shot to his armory, the Greek Freak is only getting better with each passing year.

Before the start of last season, Giannis had the option to leave the Bucks and go to a better team that would be competing for a championship. However, the two-time MVP decided to stay with the team and the rest is history.

Speaking about the decision he made, Giannis Antetokounmpo said:

“Everybody was texting me: ‘Leave the team'... It’s human. I will say I want to play with the best players; I wish K.D. was on my team, not against me. I wish LeBron was on my team, not against me. Steph, on my team. And the winters in Milwaukee were cold.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is undoubtedly a motivation for millions watching the game. Having come from Athens, he made a name for himself in America and has become one of the best in the NBA.

With regards to the Bucks winning a second successive championship, we all know what they are capable of. Milwaukee currently has some injury problems, but once the roster is at full strength, the Bucks can certainly rise to the challenge of defending their championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo himself has shown improvements this season as his new jump shot is proving to be a good addition to his arsenal. If he continues shooting them at a high volume, the league might just see the Greek Freak dominate opponents from everywhere on the court.

