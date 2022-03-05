“The Los Angeles Lakers made me wanna throw up” - Stephen A. Smith says it’s an ‘embarrassment’ as the LA Lakers lose heavily to the Clippers

Last night at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers lost their fourth consecutive game since returning from the All-Star break, and the NBA community has lost their patience with them. The LA Clippers won the game 132-111 to complete a four game season sweep.

Things are going from bad to worse for the Lakers, and if care is not taken, they could lose their spot in the play-in tournament. They are currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference with a 27-35 record.

The loss was yet another disappointing one for the Lakers faithful, and fans have not minced words in saying how they feel about their team's performances. Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith bared his heart and could not hide his frustration, calling it embarrassing.

"The Los Angeles Lakers made we wanna throw up. And I think that I speak for every basketball fan, especially those people were in the Staples Center with myself last night, who simply wanted to throw up."

"For the first time in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers, we heard a Laker say the Clippers were a better team."

After ripping into LeBron James to become the first Laker to say the Clippers were a better team, he continued:

"Ladies and gentlemen, it is bad. It is an embarrassment, and I told y'all before the trade deadline that a change needed to be made. I thought change was coming because Magic Johnson had tipped everybody off. This is unacceptable stuff, and it was last night."

At this point, the Lakers cannot make any more changes as they remained inactive during the window where they could have moved some pieces around. It is difficult to see where their next victory will come from, and the body language of the team suggests they have given up.

With the end of the season drawing near, this might go into the history books as one of the most disappointing teams given the hype and anticipation coming into the season. Although many believe the team was put together for the playoffs and are hopeful they will turn things around then, it is hard to see them making a deep run, especially with their qualification in question.

The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the toughest schedules for the remaining part of the season

The Lakers have 20 games left in the 2021-22 season, and most of the games will be against the top teams in the league. They failed to capitalize on their fairly easy schedule early in the season, and that might cost them their shot at postseason action.

Tomorrow night, the Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors, who are also struggling. If they manage a win, it will be their second in their last nine outings.

In their remaining 20 games, they have two against the Warriors, two against the Phoenix Suns, two against the Denver Nuggets, and a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. It is also worth noting that 13 of those games will be on the road. The Lakers have a 9-19 record on the road, the sixth-worst in the league.

