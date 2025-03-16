"The Los Angeles strangler" - Lakers fans coin wild monikers for Jaxson Hayes after his 19-pt performance against Suns

The LA Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak by defeating the Phoenix Suns 107-96 on Sunday. One of the team's top performers was Jaxson Hayes, who had 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting. The Lakers' big man also had four rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.

The performance led fans to propose some wild monikers for Hayes, whose scoring output matched his season high.

"The Los Angeles Strangler," one fan proposed.

"The Jax Hammer," another fan suggested.

"Baby doug christie," another fan said.

"Don’t Get Alex Len on the Court Hayes seems about right," another fan added.

Some netizens, however, were less than complimentary with their suggested nicknames:

"The Full Moon- only shows up every few weeks," one netizen said.

"the Condor. Rare sightings marked by an impressive wingspan and swooping down from above," another netizen proposed.

These fans could be referencing the fact that Hayes has missed 25 games this season. Before his standout performance against the Suns, the six-year pro missed four consecutive games as he dealt with knee issues.

Alternatively, those last two monikers could be alluding to his season averages of 6.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Out of the 41 games that Hayes has suited up for the Lakers, he has produced double-digit scoring just eight times.

As the Lakers close out their regular season with a rather tough slate of opponents and back-to-backs, Hayes will have to bring his A-game on both ends of the floor.

Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes gets compliment from All-Star teammate after impressive performance against Suns

Amid comments from some skeptics online, Jaxson Hayes was on the receiving end of a compliment from one of his All-Star teammates.

After the Lakers' victory over the Suns, Luka Doncic talked about the value of getting Hayes back after his recent four-game absence.

"You can see the difference for me. It helps me a lot, but he helps the whole team. ... We missed him, for sure," Doncic said.

With the playoffs approaching, Doncic and Hayes will have ample time to fine-tune their lethal pick-and-roll tandem.

