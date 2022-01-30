“The love affair that exists between Steph and The Bay is pretty unique” - Steve Kerr on Steph Curry becoming Golden State Warriors’ franchise record holder for most games played

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently expressed his respect for Steph Curry, becoming the franchise record holder for most games played. Curry, who has been with the Dubs since his rookie year, played his 808th game on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. He surpassed Chris Mullin to become the record-holder for most games played by a Warriors player.

Kerr spoke about Steph Curry's historic feat ahead of his team's match against the Nets, saying that it "signifies his loyalty to the franchise." (via 95.7 The Game)

"I love that particular record just because it signifies his loyalty to the franchise and vice-versa. The love affair that exists between Steph and The Bay is pretty unique."

Steph Curry holds several other franchise records for the Golden State Warriors. He is the team's all-time leading scorer with 19,616 points under his belt, the all-time assists leader with 5272 assists and ranks first in career win shares at 118.3.

Curry has signed two contracts worth over $200 million with the franchise thus far. As per his contract, he will be a Warrior until the 2025-26 NBA season, barring a trade.

Steph Curry goes off in the fourth quarter as Golden State Warriors beat Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors almost blew a 19-point lead against the Brooklyn Nets in their previous outing on Saturday. Steph Curry's shooting woes continued as he went five of 18 from the field, including three of ten from three-point land. Nevertheless, he managed to score 14 of his 19 points in the last quarter alone.

Curry shot three of six from the field, including two 3-pointers and converted all six of his free-throw attempts as the Warriors sealed a narrow 110-106 win over the shorthanded Nets. Klay Thompson also came up clutch, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter and making all three of his field-goal attempts.

The Golden State Warriors had a positive seven-game homestand, winning six during that stretch. They are now 37-13 for the season, three games behind the league's best record-holders, the Phoenix Suns.

The Dubs have had a tough start to 2022 but seem to be battling the adversities remarkably well. They are now on a five-game winning streak and will be hoping to extend it as they face relatively weaker opponents over their next few games.

In their next four games, they will take on some of the lowest-ranked teams in the West this season. Namely, the Houston Rockets (15th), San Antonio Spurs (11th), Sacramento Kings (13th) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15th), in that order

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will be keen to rediscover their mojo soon and their upcoming games should provide the perfect platform on which to do so. The duo will be key to the Warriors' road to success, with Draymond Green sidelined indefinitely due to injury.

