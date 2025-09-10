  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Philadelphia 76ers
  • "The love doesn't seem to be reciprocated" - Philadelphia 76ers' $16,365,150 swingman calls out Sixers fans after two highly impactful years

"The love doesn't seem to be reciprocated" - Philadelphia 76ers' $16,365,150 swingman calls out Sixers fans after two highly impactful years

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 10, 2025 12:30 GMT
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers' $16,365,150 swingman calls out Sixers fans after two highly impactful years. (Photo: GETTY)

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly looking to trade Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre Jr. to create cap space to bring back Quentin Grimes. Oubre wasn't fond of the rumors and took his frustrations out on Sixers fans who wanted him gone via social media.

Ad

The lefty swingman expressed his disappointment with fans who didn't appreciate his contributions to the team in the past two years, as per Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin. He has stepped up every time the Sixers needed him, playing hurt and giving everything he has. He seemed hurt that some were upset about his 3-point shooting going down by three percent.

"I love Philly, but the love doesn't seem to be reciprocated," Oubre wrote. "What happened to this place? And for those saying I'm garbage because my 3% went down. $till put up numbers and I'd $Till cook you.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I played through finger surgery's on my (left hand) thumb and pinky for three years, but $Till put my soul in this s***. That's one thing only GOD can take from me. Hope to see ya'll soon. Godspeed."
Ad

While Kelly Oubre Jr. was disappointed with the Philadelphia 76ers fanbase, he's hoping to be back with the team in the upcoming season. Oubre is under contract with the Sixers, though he has been linked to trade rumors over the weekend.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Sixers are looking for financial flexibility to bring back Quentin Grimes. Oubre has a salary of $8.4 million next season, while Andre Drummond is set to earn $5 million.

Ad

If the Sixers can successfully trade both players and bring back Grimes, they could be under the luxury tax. The only team linked to both players that has cap space is the Brooklyn Nets. However, they are reportedly only interested in Drummond, as reported by NetsDaily.

What contract could the Philadelphia 76ers offer to Quentin Grimes?

What contract could the Philadelphia 76ers offer to Quentin Grimes?
What contract could the Philadelphia 76ers offer to Quentin Grimes?

While Quentin Grimes had the best season of his career, the market for him wasn't there because not a lot of teams had cap space. Grimes being a restricted free agent also didn't help his value, so he's more than likely staying with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ad

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report believes the Sixers can offer Grimes a starting salary of $12.5 million to avoid the salary tax. Another option for the Houston product is to accept the $8.7 qualifying offer and get a no-trade clause for next season.

If it happens, Grimes will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Luke Adams of HoopsRumors floated the idea of a four-year, $65 million deal with a partial guarantee in year four as another option, as long as the Sixers trade Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre Jr.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications