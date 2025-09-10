"The love doesn't seem to be reciprocated" - Philadelphia 76ers' $16,365,150 swingman calls out Sixers fans after two highly impactful years

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly looking to trade Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre Jr. to create cap space to bring back Quentin Grimes. Oubre wasn't fond of the rumors and took his frustrations out on Sixers fans who wanted him gone via social media.The lefty swingman expressed his disappointment with fans who didn't appreciate his contributions to the team in the past two years, as per Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin. He has stepped up every time the Sixers needed him, playing hurt and giving everything he has. He seemed hurt that some were upset about his 3-point shooting going down by three percent. &quot;I love Philly, but the love doesn't seem to be reciprocated,&quot; Oubre wrote. &quot;What happened to this place? And for those saying I'm garbage because my 3% went down. $till put up numbers and I'd $Till cook you.He added:&quot;I played through finger surgery's on my (left hand) thumb and pinky for three years, but $Till put my soul in this s***. That's one thing only GOD can take from me. Hope to see ya'll soon. Godspeed.&quot;While Kelly Oubre Jr. was disappointed with the Philadelphia 76ers fanbase, he's hoping to be back with the team in the upcoming season. Oubre is under contract with the Sixers, though he has been linked to trade rumors over the weekend. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Sixers are looking for financial flexibility to bring back Quentin Grimes. Oubre has a salary of $8.4 million next season, while Andre Drummond is set to earn $5 million. If the Sixers can successfully trade both players and bring back Grimes, they could be under the luxury tax. The only team linked to both players that has cap space is the Brooklyn Nets. However, they are reportedly only interested in Drummond, as reported by NetsDaily. What contract could the Philadelphia 76ers offer to Quentin Grimes?What contract could the Philadelphia 76ers offer to Quentin Grimes?While Quentin Grimes had the best season of his career, the market for him wasn't there because not a lot of teams had cap space. Grimes being a restricted free agent also didn't help his value, so he's more than likely staying with the Philadelphia 76ers.Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report believes the Sixers can offer Grimes a starting salary of $12.5 million to avoid the salary tax. Another option for the Houston product is to accept the $8.7 qualifying offer and get a no-trade clause for next season. If it happens, Grimes will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Luke Adams of HoopsRumors floated the idea of a four-year, $65 million deal with a partial guarantee in year four as another option, as long as the Sixers trade Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre Jr.