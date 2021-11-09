"The Miami Heat have the best team in the NBA right now on offense and defense" - Kendrick Perkins praises the team after their strong start to the 2021-22 NBA season

There have been plenty of intriguing storylines in the opening month of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Miami Heat, in particular, have left the basketball world buzzing, courtesy of their impressive plays on the court. The Heat currently find themselves with a 7-2 record and appear to be one of the most dangerous teams in the entire league.

During an episode of ESPN's new show NBA Today, a panel of analysts weighed in on the league's power rankings this season. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins heaped praise on the Miami Heat during the episode, stating that they are the best team in the league right now. He said:

"The Miami Heat deserve to be at number 1. In my opinion, they have the best team in basketball right now on the offensive end and defensive end."

The Miami Heat have a tough five-game road trip ahead

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have a challenging road trip ahead

There's no denying that the Miami Heat have turned some heads with their play this year. They are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 7-2 record, right behind the Philadelphia 76ers. Much of the team's success this season can be credited to the chemistry between their players.

Veteran guard Kyle Lowry, who joined the Miami Heat this offseason, fits their roster perfectly. Meanwhile, third-year guard Tyler Herro has quickly become one of the favorites to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler entered the MVP conversation with his play during the opening month. He is currently averaging 24.7 points per game while shooting 52.7% from the field.

Bam Adebayo has also shone for the Miami Heat this year. The talented center is currently averaging 19.4 points and 12.0 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9% from the field.

This Miami Heat team is definitely one of the stronger teams in the NBA. With a roster that is filled with players who complement one another, the Heat should continue to be a force in the Eastern Conference.

Erik Spoelstra's men do have a tough challenge coming up. They will begin a challenging five-game road trip tonight, starting with a game against the Denver Nuggets. From there, they will face challenging teams such as the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, and the Utah Jazz.

We are about to find out just how good this Miami Heat team is over the next week of play.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh