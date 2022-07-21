“The Miami Heat will be a force to be reckoned with” - Kendrick Perkins believes the Heat need Kevin Durant more than the Suns, cites 4x All-Star needing more help in the playoffs

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant continues to dominate the NBA rumor mill. The Miami Heat are watching closely. After requesting a trade from the Nets before the start of free agency, there has been anticipation about Durant's future. The superstar forward mentioned the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred destinations.

Since then, the Phoenix Suns have gone on to re-sign young big man Deandre Ayton to an extension. Although not impossible, it seems unlikely that the Suns would now be able to take on Durant's contract.

That leaves the Miami Heat as a potential contender to acquire Durant. Rumors have suggested that Brooklyn is still not receiving its "desired" trade package.

If Durant joined the Heat, Miami would create one of the most dangerous teams in the entire league. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins discussed the potential for Durant to join the Heat. He said:

“If you get KD in Miami along with a Playoff Jimmy and let Bam play a smaller role and still be the best version of himself, the Miami Heat will be a force to be reckoned with ...”

The basketball world patiently waits to see if there will be a resolution involving Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Durant can turn any playoff contender into an immediate championship contender overnight.

While Durant has dealt with injuries over the last several seasons, he's shown the ability to still play at an MVP level. In his last season with the Nets, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He shot 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Miami Heat have prioritized Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell heatnation.com/rumors/report-… Report: Miami Heat have prioritized Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell heatnation.com/rumors/report-…

Miami will do everything in its power to acquire Durant. The team will also likely keep Butler and Adebayo out of any potential trade package.

