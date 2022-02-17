“The moment Kyrie did not get that vaccine, James Harden said you not sacrificing” - Shannon Sharpe believes James Harden wanting to leave Kevin Durant and the Nets is a big deal

Sports analyst and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe has emphasized the gravity of James Harden leaving Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

On the latest episode of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." In a blur of scathing statements, Shannon argued that the break-up of a super team deserves more attention and criticism.

He was also quick to point out that Kyrie Irving's decision to remain unvaccinated showed his reluctance to sacrifice for his team. This, Shannon believes, is something that influenced James Harden's decision to move to the Philadelphia 76ers.

"The thing is when you get super teams like this, everybody has to sacrifice and everybody has to believe everybody is sacrificing. The moment Kyrie did not get that vaccine, James Harden said you not sacrificing now."

Sharpe continued by pointing out how LeBron James would have been subject to harsh criticism if the Lakers superstar had "put a super team together and it imploded after a year and a half."

"If LeBron put a super team together and it imploded after a year and a half, it would be a big deal. It was a big deal that PG didn't want to play with Bron, well make a big deal about Harden not wanting to play with KD."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"If LeBron put a super team together and it imploded after a year and a half, it would be a big deal. It was a big deal that PG didn't want to play with Bron, well make a big deal about Harden not wanting to play with KD." @ShannonSharpe on KD's super team disbanding already:"If LeBron put a super team together and it imploded after a year and a half, it would be a big deal. It was a big deal that PG didn't want to play with Bron, well make a big deal about Harden not wanting to play with KD." .@ShannonSharpe on KD's super team disbanding already:"If LeBron put a super team together and it imploded after a year and a half, it would be a big deal. It was a big deal that PG didn't want to play with Bron, well make a big deal about Harden not wanting to play with KD." https://t.co/kPCxYd80jn

Kyrie Irving's decision impacted James Harden's decision to leave the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

Pundits and analysts have been split since James Harden's trade. Some have lauded the move, claiming Harden is a better fit with Philadelphia 76ers. While some have criticized him for bailing on a team for the second time in two years.

However, Shannon's argument that Irving's decision to remain unvaccinated following New York City's mandate is sound. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star has played only 14 of the 57 games played by his team. He is, by all accounts, a part-time player.

While there is no denying that Irving remains brilliant when he is on the court, he has still played less than 25% of the total games Brooklyn has participated in this season. This, along with Durant's recent injury troubles, meant the burden of carrying the Nets on pretty much a nightly basis ultimately fell on Harden's shoulders.

In a recent press conference, James Harden agreed that Irving's inability to play home games impacted his decision to leave.

"Very minimal. Obviously, me and Kyrie are really good friends and whatever he was going through, or is still going through, that is his personal preference. But it definitely did impact the team. Because originally, obviously, me, Kyrie and KD on the court, winning covers up a lot of that stuff. "

Harden also went on to say that it was "unfortunate" that he, Irving and Durant didn't play together much, however, he is now looking forward to this new opportunity with 76ers.

"But it was unfortunate that we only played 16 games but it is what it is. This here in Philly is an opportunity that I'm looking forward to."

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Did Kyrie Irving's situation impact James Harden's desire to leave the Nets? Did Kyrie Irving's situation impact James Harden's desire to leave the Nets? https://t.co/5fdZxXTheF

Edited by David Nyland