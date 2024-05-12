"The Mother’s Day massacre" - NBA fans roast Knicks as Pacers deliver crushing blow with 32-point margin in crucial Game 4

Game 4 between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks looked like an NBA 2k game on rookie difficulty. The Pacers dominated the entire game and didn't hold back in executing their offense. They made the home crowd proud with a 121-89 victory to tie the series 2-2.

The biggest lead New York had was five points, which was in the first period of the game. However, New York couldn't catch up when the Pacers turned things around and led by five points. Indiana stepped on the gas and continued to barrage their opponents with their high-octane offense.

Throughout the game, the Pacers were leading and reached a point where the home team led as much as 40 points. But in the end, the final gap between the two Eastern Conference teams was 32 points.

Fans couldn't believe the margin of victory from the game. Most fans didn't pull back on what they thought as they roasted New York for losing in Game 4 with a sizeable lead.

"Mother's Day Massacre," a fan said.

"The Knicks getting son’d on Mother’s Day," on fan kept it timely with the Mother's Day.

"Pacers own the Knicks," one fan said.

"Knicks are just free throw merchants," this fan didn't hold back as New York had more free throws than the Pacers in Game 4.

However, some didn't consider the huge margin of victory a significant factor.

"Man so many injuries it's ruining the playoffs," a fan brought up the topic of New York not having healthy players.

"Injuries are always a factor," another fan pointed out the injuries for the Knicks.

"That’s gonna happen when you’re missing 4 key players and Brunson is on one foot," another fan said.

The series will go back to New York at Madison Square Garden for Game 5.

Jalen Brunson's struggles hurt the Knicks in Game 4

New York has relied on Jalen Brunson to carry most of the offensive load, especially in the postseason. However, it looks like the team is paying a huge toll. During Game 4, Brunson struggled to be effective on the floor and be a threat.

The 6-foot-1 guard had 18 points in their game, but it wasn't efficient. He made 6-of-17 field goal attempts and couldn't nail a three-pointer with his five attempts from deep. Additionally, Brunson looked hurt after Aaron Nesmith had his foot in his landing space as he attempted a three-pointer.

There hasn't been any update on the severity of what happened with Brunson. But they still look to rely on their star guard in Game 5.