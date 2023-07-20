"The motivation is there": Luka Doncic's former teammate JJ Redick cites FIBA World Cup and engagement as reasons for Mavericks star's comeback

JJ Redick believes Luka Doncic will have a tremendous bounce-back season. Not like Doncic had a bad year by any means, but the Slovenian failed to lead his team to the playoffs. That overshadowed his individual efforts. Doncic averaged 32.4 points (career-high), 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game across 66 appearances.

However, the Mavs finished with a 38-44 record, good for 11th in the Western Conference. Dallas' season went into a downward spiral after the trade deadline. They acquired Kyrie Irving, who was exceptional.

But Dallas lost depth with the departures of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. Doncic also missed several games during that stretch, leading to the Mavs' late-season slump. His conditioning has been a topic of conversation these past couple of seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Doncic seems to be working on his body more. JJ Redick reckons the chance to play at the FIBA World Cup this summer and with better teammates during the regular season could unlock a newer version of Doncic. Here's what Redick said on his podcast, "The Old Man & the Three":

"Slovenia is playing in the World Cup, and that gives him an opportunity to play basketball. Take a little bit of time off and start camp right. So he's gonna come into camp in great shape..."

Redick added the Mavericks' offseason moves complement Luka Doncic's skillset, which could see him thrive. Here's what Redick said:

"Also, the reason I really like this is because of what Dallas did this offseason... The team around him makes a lot more sense than it did last year... I think the motivation is there."

JJ Redick also outlined that getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend is also something that will help Doncic be in a better space on all fronts.

"By the way, he got engaged. I talked to him the other day, he's in a good space right now."

JJ Redick expects Luka Doncic to have another good season of "winning basketball," with all that's happening around him professionally and personally.

How do Dallas' offseason moves elevate Luka Doncic's shot at leading them better?

The Dallas Mavericks had a solid turnaround this offseason. It seemed like a poor choice to acquire the expiring contract of Kyrie Irving for key assets like Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith after they missed the playoffs. Irving's future was also in the air, with potential suitors lurking.

However, the Mavericks remained the frontrunner and signed him to a three-year $126 million contract. The Mavs also added quality talent like Seth Curry, Dante Exum and Grant Williams via free agency while trading for Richaun Holmes.

These additions addressed the roster needs of the Mavericks. They have length, defense and shooting. The Mavericks reached the conference finals with a similar roster balance two years ago. It can be argued that this team is better, with Dallas boasting another All-Star in their ranks with a talent like Kyrie Irving.

These factors could see Luka Doncic thrive as the centerpiece. Donic's proved his mettle when surrounded by the right supporting cast, so JJ Redick may not be far from his prediction for Doncic's expectations this season.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault