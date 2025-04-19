"The NBA accidentally leaked the script" - Fans call out bizarre broadcast error showing Clippers 1-0 lead over Nuggets before final buzzer

The Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers series could be one of the more interesting showdowns in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Both teams finished the regular season with a 50-32 record and are fourth and fifth in the Western Conference, respectively.

Game 1 between these two teams tipped off on Saturday, and fans noticed a broadcast error during the first half. During the second quarter, the broadcast displayed that the Clippers already led the series 1-0.

This error caused fans to accuse the league of having a script that had the Clippers winning.

"THE NBA ACCIDENTALLY LEAKED THE SCRIPT! CLIPPERS WIN GAME 1 LMAO," an account tweeted.

"Did the NBA leak the script??? Game 1 & it’s LAC 1-0?" another person said.

"W Script," a fan said.

Other fans shared their speculations, while some took a shot at the way the Nuggets performed.

"How about clippers win the whole series didn’t need a script to know that bucko," one person said.

"That LA demographic is just too valuable for the Nuggets to advance," one fan asserted.

"The way Denver is playing it's all but a certainty lmao," someone added.

NBA MVP Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets to a 15-point comeback to win in OT

The graphic stating that the LA Clippers had won Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets almost came true. For most of the game, the Nuggets trailed the Clippers.

While the two teams exchanged blows early in the first quarter, LA eventually wrestled control from their opponents. Midway through the first, the Clippers took the lead and nearly ran away with the game. At one point, they held a 15-point advantage.

Despite that, the Nuggets stuck with it and were able to chip away at the lead. Toward the end of the fourth quarter, Nikola Jokic and his squad managed to take the lead. Still, the Clippers continued to fight, and the game went into overtime.

In the extra period, though, Denver took over. They did not allow the Clippers to lead even once and eventually won 112-110.

Jokic, the NBA's MVP, nearly finished the game with a triple-double. He had 29 points on 12-of-24 shooting, 12 assists and nine rebounds. On the defensive end, he came away with three steals and a block.

On the Clippers' side, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac led the charge.

Harden scored a game-high 32 points and was orchestrating the offense with 11 assists. Zubac also had a double-double with 21 points and 13 assists, while Leonard finished with 22 points.

