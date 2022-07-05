"The NBA and Adam Silver is definitely one of the most hypocritical organizations and one of the most hypocritical commissioners out there" - Enes Kanter Freedom claims league is pushing him to retire

Enes Kanter Freedom played just 35 games for the Boston Celtics last season. He was waived by the Houston Rockets after acquiring him at the trade deadline. The outspoken free agent has now claimed that the NBA and Adam Silver are pushing him into retirement.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Freedom was asked if he'll be back in the league next season. The 30-year-old said that the NBA wants him to retire. Nevertheless, he added that he's staying in shape and waiting for an opportunity to work out and play.

"They're pushing me to retire at the age of 30," Freedom said. "When you talk about some of the uncomfortable situations are happening around the world, and when your organization that you play for 11 years got tied up with billions of dollars with dictatorship, it's tough. I'm going to push through it. I'm still working out. I'm still practicing."

Freedom then proceeded to criticize the NBA and league commissioner Adam Silver for being hypocrites. The former third overall pick called out the league and the commissioner for not speaking out against certain things because of money.

"The NBA and Adam Silver is definitely one of the most hypocritical organizations and one of the most hypocritical commissioners out there in the world," Freedom said. "They stand up for things until it affects their money or business. Someone had to expose them and someone finally exposed them."

The former Turkey international did have some good things to say about the NBA, though. He praised the league and the WNBA for raising awareness regarding Brittney Griner's situation in Russia. Griner was arrested on February 17 for possession of illegal drugs and was imprisoned for drug charges.

Enes Kanter Freedom made headlines last season

Enes Kanter Freedom playing for the Boston Celtics

Enes Kanter Freedom became an advocate for human rights last season. He made headlines by calling out the People's Republic of China for violating human rights. He also went after several countries under dictatorships as well as companies and people connected to these countries.

The former Celtics player famously singled out LeBron James for his lack of awareness about Nike's alleged slave labor in China. In an interview with ESPN, Freedom expressed his interest in educating James about human rights issues in China.

"I'd love to sit down and talk to him," Freedom said. "I'm sure it's going to be a very uncomfortable conversation for him. I don't know if he's gonna want that. I'll make that really comfortable for him. I don't know if he's educated enough, but I'm here to educate him."

He added:

"It's about morals, principles and values. It's about what you stand for. There are way bigger things than money. If LeBron stopped making money now, his grandkids and grandkids and grandkids can have the best life ever."

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps New ESPN story: A day after becoming a U.S. citizen and changing his last name to “Freedom,” Enes Kanter Freedom says he’d like to meet with LeBron James and “educate” him on humans rights issues in China. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… New ESPN story: A day after becoming a U.S. citizen and changing his last name to “Freedom,” Enes Kanter Freedom says he’d like to meet with LeBron James and “educate” him on humans rights issues in China. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

James responded to Enes Kanter Freedom when the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics played last season. However, no meeting was arranged between the two players.

They did have a hilarious moment when "The King" started talking trash to the Celtics bench.

