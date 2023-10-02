'The NBA was never down this bad': Taylor Swift x NFL collaboration leaves basketball fans reeling with laughter

NBA fans are finding it amusing that the NFL appears to have embraced the "Swiftie" lifestyle, as its official X account placed pictures of the global superstar Taylor Swift in its header.

Swift attended yet another Kansas City Chiefs game, fueling ongoing dating rumors with Travis Kelce. Her presence at these games has been a topic of online conversation, attracting attention from both Swift's fanbase, known as Swifties, and sports fans alike.

On Sunday night, Swift was among the spectators at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where she came to support Kelce, the Chiefs tight end. The Chiefs emerged victorious with a score of 23-20 against the New York Jets.

Last week, Swift attended the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she sat alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, and witnessed the Chiefs secure a commanding 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears. After the game, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together.

NBA fans have jestingly mocked the NFL for what appears to be a showbiz-oriented decision.

Boston Celtics fan account @FanMahome posted a photo of the NFL's header with the caption:

"The NBA was never this down bad."

The post generated a million views and thousands of reactions from fans.

One user pointed out that numerous NBA players have been in relationships with members of the celebrity Kardashian family, yet the NBA has never actively promoted or marketed these relationships.

“It’s mad annoying,” commented another.

Another fan noticed that, apart from X, the NFL is also incorporating the Swiftie narrative into its Instagram bio.

The NFL’s bio on X reads, “we had the best day with you today,” which is in reference to Swift’s song, “The Best Day,” from her album, “Fearless.”

Here are other reactions to the post:

Taylor Swift once sang the national anthem during an NBA game

Before becoming a global superstar, Taylor Swift, at the age of 11, performed the national anthem at a Philadelphia 76ers home game in 2002.

On that occasion, the Sixers were playing against the Detroit Pistons and suffered a 92-88 loss.

This happened well before Swift achieved fame, as she released her debut self-titled studio album in 2006.

Watch the clip here: