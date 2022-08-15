“The Nets do not have leverage in trade talks with other teams … Kevin Durant does not have leverage with Brooklyn Nets” - NBA insider asserts nothing has changed on the Durant trade front

The Brooklyn Nets lack leverage in the Kevin Durant trade discussions. NBA and ESPN insider Brian Windhorst recently reported (h/t Clutch Points):

"Nothing! Nothing has happened. The dynamic around Kevin Durant hasn't changed at all. There hasn't been an urgency in trade talks. There hasn't been a change in strategy by the Brooklyn Nets. And I think what we have here really is a study of leverage.

"First of all, the Nets do not have leverage in trade talks with other teams. They are not giving them the offers that they want. They see no reason to increase them, and so they are not making any progress there. And Kevin Durant clearly does not have leverage with the Brooklyn Nets."

Kevin Durant has four years left on his deal, which removes his leverage. Meanwhile, Brooklyn is struggling to find the package they desire in exchange for KD. They spent most of their assets assembling a contender around him and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets took a long time to recover after the infamous trade for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in 2013. They would prefer to avoid a similar situation post the unsuccessful Durant-Irving era. Getting maximum returns for the superstar duo is the only way for them to sustain the franchise's development.

Kevin Durant may hold out of training camp if Brooklyn Nets don't trade him

ESPN's Brian Windhorst stated that he couldn't see the former OKC Thunder superstar sit out the training camp. However, that could change due to the tension between the two parties.

It seemed possible for Kevin Durant to continue with the Brooklyn Nets next season. However, reports emerged that the former NBA MVP issued an ultimatum to the franchise. This report suggests the partnership between the two parties is all but over.

According to "The Athletic," Durant told the Nets ownership to trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. Franchise owner Joe Tsai took to Twitter, backing his front office and coaching staff. He wrote that he would make decisions that favor the franchise.

His comments clarified that he is willing to trade Durant. However, the Nets remain adamant about getting the best returns in trade talks. Teams have been unwilling to unload assets for Durant as it affects their squad depth and draft capital.

Kevin Durant has played at an MVP-caliber level and could lead teams to championship success. However, he has been injury-prone since returning from an Achilles tear in 2020. KD is on the wrong side of his thirties, so losing depth to add him could hamper any team's ability to stay competitive long-term.

This stumbling block could see Durant remain with the Nets until training camp. So, Durant will have to decide if he returns to action or sits out.

