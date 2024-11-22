"The new Splash Brothers": NBA fans crown LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller after cashing 12 3-pointers   

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have dethroned Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as the Splash Brothers, or at least that's the word on social media. NBA fans lauded the Charlotte Hornets stars for their lights-out shooting against the Detroit Pistons to notch up a 123-121 win in overtime at the Spectrum Center on Thursday.

Ball (4-14) and Miller (8-12) cashed in 12 3s between the two to finish with 35 and 38 points respectively. The win sees them improve to 6-9. As for the fans, they had enough to say with one of them giving the duo high honors.

"Brandon miller and lamelo the new splash brothers"

More responses followed. @stettysports added:

"This could become an elite duo"

@spacesplits seconded the theory saying:

"Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball are changing the game! This duo is pure."

@astrogoat2 loved the entertainment.

"Fun this hornets team is pure entertainment that game was fire"

@engagemyfarm believed the Hornets were a play-in side.

"If Lamelo keeps scoring and dishing it like this, Brandon Miller keeps shooting well, and the rest of the team keeps playing their roles well, they might make it into the play in the tournament!"

@dreydreyzin thought it too.

"Once we got our centers back and with time (with no injuries by love of the god) we'll start talking"

LaMelo Ball also recorded six points and nine rebounds. Miller tallied seven boards and four assists. Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris had 26 and 27 points for Detroit.

